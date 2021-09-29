High numbers of new COVID-19 cases are continuing to put pressure on Idaho health-care systems.
The state recorded 1,423 new cases Monday, bringing the total number of Idaho cases since the start of the pandemic to 252,378.
On Friday, Sept. 24, the state tied a record high during the pandemic for the number of COVID-related hospitalizations, with 774 COVID-19 patients being treated in 44 Idaho hospitals and clinics, the state Department of Health and Welfare reported. The record was set just one day before, with other record highs being set numerous times in previous days.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Idaho ICUs has also been setting records daily in recent weeks. Last Friday, 206 COVID-19 patients were being treated in 45 different ICU units, leaving 12 ICU beds open that day, Health and Welfare reported. On Monday, all but 10 ICU beds in the state were occupied.
In the St. Luke’s Health System—the state’s largest health-care system—611 patients were in hospital beds Monday, with 277 of those positive for COVID-19. That day, 89% of the COVID-19 patients in St. Luke’s hospitals were not vaccinated against the virus, St. Luke’s reported, while 98% of COVID-19 patients in St. Luke’s ICUs were unvaccinated.
Idaho health-care systems continue to operate under the state’s Crisis Standards of Care Plan. In a designated disaster or crisis, the plan allows providers to use below-normal standards, permitting them to indefinitely delay care for some people, provide decreased care for others and to treat people in unconventional settings.
Meanwhile, Idaho’s rate of vaccination against COVID-19 remains low compared to most other states and the nation as a whole. In Idaho, 51.8% of the eligible 12-and-older population is fully vaccinated, the Department of Health and Welfare reported. Nationally, that number is 64.7%, the agency reported.
The COVID-19 vaccination rate in Blaine County is the highest in the state, with 85% of the eligible 12-and-older population fully vaccinated, Health and Welfare reported. An additional 8% have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine series.
The percentage of fully vaccinated residents is below 30% in two rural Idaho counties, Boise County and Idaho County.
Health District keeps Blaine County in ‘critical’ category
Meanwhile, the local risk of COVID-19 transmission remains elevated, health officials have determined. The South Central Public Health District maintained Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level at “critical” last Thursday, Sept. 23, warning that high case counts are continuing to put pressure on regional hospitals.
“The state has declared Crisis Standards of Care for all of Idaho because area hospitals are highly impacted by COVID-19,” the Health District’s online informational dashboard states. “The local hospital is taking in patients from around the region.”
St. Luke’s Wood River representatives have stated that the hospital is accepting non-COVID transfer patients on their own volition. Some have come from the hospital in Twin Falls.
The “critical” level is the highest risk rating in the Health District’s assessment model.
Blaine County’s average rate of new cases is still elevated, the district reported. As in the previous assessment, the district noted that there are more COVID-19 cases in Blaine County than what is reflected in average case rates reported by the state and health agencies.
“The local hospital is also reporting a larger number of visitors testing positive for COVID-19 who will not be reflected in the county case average.” the district stated.
The Health District has continued to investigate a COVID-19 outbreak in the Blaine County jail and is investigating cases in a long-term care facility and in Blaine County schools. However, investigations continue to be slowed by the high volume of cases, the district stated.
The district’s risk model takes into consideration the number of new cases, the rate of positive tests for the virus, hospital capacity and other factors. Its four risk categories are minimal, moderate, high and critical.
In the 14-day period, 96 new COVID cases were recorded in Blaine County, the district reported. Seventeen were recorded in the 40-49 age group and 16 in the 50-59 age category. Thirteen cases were reported in the 18-29 age group, 12 in the 60-69 group, 10 among people ages 30-39, and nine in the 0-10 age group. An additional seven were recorded in the 70-plus age group and six in each of the 11-13 and 14-17 age categories.
The rate of positive tests for COVID-19 was up slightly at 8.27%, from 7.34% two weeks earlier. The 14-day rolling average of new cases per 10,000 residents was 2.98, down marginally from 3.07 two weeks earlier.
The Health District was monitoring 155 confirmed and 30 probable COVID-19 cases in Blaine County on Monday. By Monday, 2,759 cases had been recorded in Blaine County, the state Department of Health and Welfare reported.
Twenty deaths in Blaine County have been attributed to COVID-19. Statewide, 2,790 deaths have been linked to the virus, Health and Welfare reported Tuesday.
The Health District determined that Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties also had “critical” COVID-19 risk levels.
The risk assessment released last week used data from Sept. 5-18. It is conducted every two weeks. The assessments are intended to inform residents of COVID-19 risk and to guide public officials and agencies in their responses.
Commented