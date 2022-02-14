Sun Valley leaders rescinded the city’s indoor mask mandate Thursday in a special meeting called by Mayor Peter Hendricks.
By a 3-2 margin, the City Council and mayor voted to immediately terminate the city’s COVID-19 health order, with Hendricks casting a vote to break a 2-2 tie among council members. Councilman Brad DuFur and City Council President Michelle Griffith voted in favor of ending the health order, while council members Jane Conard and Keith Saks voted against the move.
The vote supersedes a vote at the City Council’s Feb. 3 meeting to maintain the health order until March 3, when it would be reviewed. Hendricks broke a similar 2-2 tie among the council on that vote, with Conard and Saks wanting a longer extension.
The mayor only votes on city policies when there is a tie vote among council members.
The latest version of the health order—enacted last September—states that everyone “shall, when in any indoor public place, completely cover their nose and mouth, when members of the public are physically present for otherwise unprotected social interaction.” It followed previous health orders enacted by the city during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a gap last summer when COVID-19 case numbers fell significantly.
Hendricks said he brought the matter to the council in the special meeting because of a “significant change in the local mask-mandate landscape.” Three days earlier on Feb. 7—four days after Sun Valley extended its order—the Ketchum City Council voted to rescind its COVID-19 health order and associated indoor mask mandate.
Hendricks said he was asking the council to consider rescinding Sun Valley’s health order because the change in Ketchum had a “direct effect” on Sun Valley Resort and its ability to effectively manage its operations in the two neighboring cities.
“Requiring masks in some places but not in others for guests and employees is not a sustainable, and may be an impossible, business model,” Hendricks said.
Hendricks also pointed to declining COVID-19 case numbers in Blaine County.
For more on this story, see the Wednesday, Feb. 16, edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.
Wait, I thought it was about public health? What a joke.
