Sun Valley leaders have extended the city’s indoor mask mandate through the holiday season, with plans to review the order in early January.

In a 3-2 vote with Mayor Peter Hendricks breaking a tie, the Sun Valley City Council and mayor on Thursday approved a plan to extend the city’s mask mandate from its upcoming expiration date on Dec. 14 until their next regular meeting on Jan. 6.

The vote to approve the motion by Councilwoman Michelle Griffith came after Hendricks broke a 2-2 tie vote to reject a motion by Councilwoman Jane Conard that would have extended the mask order for 90 days, with a monthly review by the council.

Councilman Keith Saks voted alongside Conard both times, with the pair aligning in favor of the 90-day extension and against the shorter extension. Councilman Brad DuFur voted twice with Griffith, favoring the shorter term.

The mayor only votes on city policies when there is a tie vote among council members.

Hendricks said he will place a review of the COVID-19 health order on the Jan. 6 agenda for the City Council to decide whether to extend it again or leave it expired—or call for a different health order.

The health order—which was enacted on Sept. 14—states that everyone “shall, when in any indoor public place, completely cover their nose and mouth, when members of the public are physically present for otherwise unprotected social interaction.” It follows previous health orders enacted by the city during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a gap last summer when COVID-19 case numbers fell significantly.

Blaine County's COVID-19 risk level stays ‘moderate’ The South Central Public Health District maintained Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level at “moderate” on Thursday, Dec. 2, when it updated its…

Before the votes, Hendricks informed the council of the results of his weekly phone conference with Blaine County elected officials and health experts. Of 31 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County the previous week, only two were in Sun Valley, he said, with cases being focused among groups of younger people and families in more populated areas, such as Hailey.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the St. Luke’s Health System has declined significantly after the surge in the fall, Hendricks said, and St. Luke’s is continuing to return to normal operations after crisis standards of care were enacted at the height of the fall surge.

“They are in excellent shape,” Hendricks said.

Hendricks suggested extending the order until Jan. 6, when city officials will likely know more about the new omicron variant of the coronavirus. The variant—which was recently detected in the United States—is believed to be more transmissible than the delta variant, which currently accounts for almost all COVID-19 cases.

Hendricks said the city should determine what criteria it would use to end the mask mandate, “because these numbers are getting better and better and better.”

Saks said he thinks it would be “irresponsible” to end the mask mandate with the busy winter tourist season about to commence.

“The numbers are all well and good, unless you or your family member is one of the exceptions who gets it,” Saks said. “People are going to be coming here from all over.”

Quote Mayor Peter Hendricks said the city should determine what criteria it would use to end the mask mandate, “because these numbers are getting better and better and better.”

Conard said the city should not base its decisions on current numbers because the case counts ebb and flow.

“We know this pandemic works in surges,” she said.

Though anecdotal evidence has suggested that omicron cases are less severe than those from the delta variant, people remain at risk of serious health complications from COVID-19, Conard said.

“I am advocating that we not be a day late and a dollar short,” she said.

By extending the mandate for 90 days—but reviewing it monthly for reconsideration—the city would send a message that “the pandemic is not over,” Conard said.

Griffith countered that the city can extend the order in January if the situation warrants.

When Conard issued her motion to extend the order for 90 days, Saks quickly seconded, though it ultimately failed after Hendricks cast his deciding vote.

Conard and Saks have both previously publicly described cases of COVID-19 affecting their households.

Before Hendricks voted on Conard’s motion for the 90-day extension, Conard told him that he is at high risk of illness from COVID-19.

“Jane, that’s a risk I accept, because I have done everything I can to protect myself,” Hendricks said.

The mayor, DuFur and Griffith then passed Griffith’s motion for the shorter extension.