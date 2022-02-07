Amid an enduring split in the City Council about how to best respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sun Valley leaders have extended the city’s indoor mask mandate to early March.
In a 3-2 vote Thursday, Feb. 3, the City Council and mayor approved a motion to extend the mandate for one month. At their next meeting March 3, council members will reassess the health order and decide whether to extend it again or let it expire.
Mayor Peter Hendricks broke a 2-2 tie vote to pass the motion by Councilman Brad DuFur. Council President Michelle Griffith voted in favor, while council members Jane Conard and Keith Saks dissented on grounds that the mandate should be extended for a longer period.
The mayor only votes on city policies when there is a tie vote among council members.
A similar dynamic evolved in early December and January, when Saks and Conard favored a 90-day extension of the city’s health order but Griffith and DuFur preferred a one-month extension.
The health order—which was enacted last September—states that everyone “shall, when in any indoor public place, completely cover their nose and mouth, when members of the public are physically present for otherwise unprotected social interaction.” It followed previous health orders enacted by the city during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a gap last summer when COVID-19 case numbers fell significantly.
Before the vote, Hendricks informed the council of the highlights of his weekly phone conference with Blaine County elected officials and health experts. COVID-19 case numbers and test positivity rates have been high but were trending “better,” Hendricks said. Some regional entities have been removing or considering removing mask mandates, he said, in part because of concerns about the impacts of extended mask wearing on mental health.
On Friday, the South Central Public Health District was monitoring 858 confirmed and 81 probable COVID-19 cases in Blaine County. The numbers are down slightly from previous weeks but are still considered by health administrators to be very elevated.
Saks pointed to the “critical” COVID-19 risk status the Twin Falls-based Health District has assigned to Blaine County and seven other regional counties as a reason for a longer extension.
“We are not an island,” he said. “We are not a castle with a wall around us.”
Saks said he believed the city should extend the mandate through the end of the ski season in April, an approach that would allow visitors to Sun Valley to know with certainty what the city’s policy is.
Conard agreed.
“The numbers are not getting better,” she said.
Conard said she has worried that the city’s approach to managing COVID-19 and enforcing the health order could cause people to think the order “doesn’t mean anything.”
“I don’t think it’s prudent to let down our guard,” she said.
DuFur referred to published statements that most people will eventually get COVID-19, including one from Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a COVID-19 adviser to the White House.
Noting that he has lost a family member to COVID-19 and understands it can cause harm, DuFur pointed to the relaxed use of masks in local restaurants as a reason why some citizens see mask mandates as “almost absurd.”
“I think there’s a lot of burnout on this,” he said.
Extending the mandate for one more month would get the city past the influx of visitors during the week of the Presidents Day holiday, DuFur said.
Griffith said “there are options in place” for people to protect themselves voluntarily, including wearing a mask and getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
“If people choose not to be vaccinated, they are at tremendous risk. We’ve seen those numbers, and the outcomes may be awful,” she said. “I’m not sure, though, that forcing them to wear a mask is our responsibility.”
Saks disagreed.
A “responsible government body” should “look out for the masses of the population,” he said.
Griffith said she would consider letting the health order expire.
“At some point, we’re just going to have to fish or cut bait,” she said.
With Hendricks presenting the options of letting the order expire, extending it for one month or extending it for a longer period, DuFur and Griffith opted for the one-month extension.
So who sold Idahoans out? Back in February 2020, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo told the US Governors at a their national conference that he had information on states that were considered “friendly” to the Chinese Communist Party. Pompeo warned the governors about doing business with China and said “it is common to indirectly finance communism without realizing it.” He intimated that he knew who was participating in this nefarious business. Well guess which state was considered “friendly” to the CCP? Yep... The Gem State.
So who in our state government got compromised? Who is carrying the water for the tyrannical despots that are placing onerous mandates n the people? Maybe we should take a look at our elected officials financials. Who is donating to their campaigns? Could there be unmentionable videos on the dark web? Or are they just guilty of greed? Or maybe they saw what happened to GA Gov Kemp’s daughter’s boyfriend and are shaking in their compromised wingtips. Either way, maybe Idaho is not as red as it may seem. Or it’s REALLY red - just in a different way.
Meaningless. The CDC says anything other than N95 is nothing more than face decoration. Why didn’t SV stipulate N95? SVC doesn’t enforce it anyway so it’s a moot point.
Ketchum on the other hand made the right choice to end the nonsense. Better late than never.
