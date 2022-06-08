After a sharp drop-off in the spring, COVID-19 case numbers are slowly rising throughout Idaho and Blaine County.
In Idaho, the seven-day moving average incidence rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population rose to 15.8 on Monday, after steadily climbing since it dropped to about 3 after the omicron-variant winter surge sent the number soaring to about 243 in January. It was below 5 during late March and early April.
In Blaine County, the number rose to 25.4 on Monday, after dropping into the single digits earlier in the spring.
Joy Prudek, public relations manager for St. Luke’s Wood River, said St. Luke’s has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, though numbers are harder to track because many people are being tested at home and not in health-care centers.
Fortunately, Prudek said, fewer people getting COVID-19 are requiring hospitalization. St. Luke’s is recommending that people eligible for COVID-19 booster vaccinations get the shots, as studies have indicated the vaccines limit the severity of disease if people do get infected.
Nationally, numbers have also been slowly rising. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s daily seven-day moving average of case numbers was just shy of 100,000 over the weekend. It had dropped to about 26,000 in March, after the new-case count surged to more than a million in one day in early January.
Through Monday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 453,550 COVID-19 cases statewide and 4,943 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The state recorded 632 new cases on Monday, down from record highs of more than 4,000 cases per day in January.
Through Monday, the Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 6,190 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the pandemic started, contributing to 30 deaths.
Meanwhile, Idaho’s COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to lag behind the national numbers. The CDC reported Monday that approximately 67% of Americans are “fully vaccinated,” not including people who have either one or two booster doses of the available vaccines. In Idaho, approximately 55% of people ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated, the Department of Health and Welfare reported Tuesday.
Blaine County is by far the most vaccinated county in Idaho, with 84% of the population ages 5-plus deemed fully vaccinated. The next highest percentage is in Ada County—which includes Boise—at 65%. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In