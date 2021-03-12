Idaho leaders are continuing to accelerate the state’s rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.
State officials announced Tuesday that Idaho residents in the 55-64 age group will soon be eligible to make appointments for vaccination, followed in later weeks by Idahoans ages 45-54.
People in the 55-64 age category with at least one medical condition that makes them high risk for severe illness from COVID-19 will be eligible on March 15, the state announced. All other people in that age group will be eligible on March 22. Idahoans in the 45-54 age category with at least one qualifying medical condition will be eligible on March 29, followed by the general population in the 45-54 age group on April 5.
Last week, the state announced that frontline essential workers—including those in the food, agriculture, Postal Service and public-transit sectors—would all become eligible by March 15. Idahoans 65 and older, health-care workers, first responders, residents of long-term care facilities, teachers and school staff have previously been made eligible for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
The state determines eligibility with guidance from its Vaccine Advisory Committee, which makes recommendations to Gov. Brad Little. It will convene again today, March 12, to discuss next steps in the process, specifically when to open eligibility for people ages 16 to 44.
In an informational online forum Wednesday, Logan Hudson, public health division administrator for the South Central Public Health District, said health officials are expecting a “huge jump”—possibly as high as 80%—in the amount of COVID-19 vaccines shipped to Idaho. The expansion of the vaccine rollout—done in part to keep demand up in less-populated areas where appointments were not always filled—will likely mean that demand for appointments will be very high in parts of the state, Hudson said. With that in mind, eligible Idahoans should not consider trying to choose one of the three approved vaccines over another, he said.
“The best vaccine is the one that you can get,” Hudson said.
Last week, Idaho received 13,300 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose. The state also received some 40,000 doses of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. State officials dispersed 1,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the South Central Public Health District, Hudson said, which were then allocated to the eight counties in the district based on population. Idaho is not expected to get any more of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until the end of March, he said.
Statewide, 470,647 doses of approved COVID vaccines had been administered to 295,208 people by Wednesday night, with 175,439 people deemed fully vaccinated, the Department of Health and Welfare reported. That means that the number of Idahoans fully inoculated against COVID-19 has now surpassed the number of confirmed and probable cases in the state for the first time. The Department of Health and Welfare by Wednesday night had recorded 174,246 cases of COVID-19 in Idaho since the pandemic began last winter, including 456 new cases on Wednesday.
The state has recorded 1,901 COVID-related deaths.
Blaine County risk level still ‘high’
Meanwhile, Blaine County’s risk level for COVID-19 was maintained in the “high” category of its risk-assessment model on Thursday.
Using data from Feb. 28 to March 6, the county’s rate of COVID-19 tests registering as positive decreased to 5.89% from 6% the previous week. In the same week, the county’s number of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents increased to 18 from 15.5 the previous week, based on a seven-day average. A rate between 10 and 25 per 100,000 is considered a “high” risk.
The 30-39 age group recorded the highest number of new cases, with eight in the seven-day span, followed by the 50-59 age group, with six cases.
Blaine County has recorded 2,199 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, with 17 deaths attributed to the virus.
As of March 10, vaccines had been administered to 6,495 people in Blaine County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In