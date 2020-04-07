Blaine County Coroner Russ Mikel confirmed to the Mountain Express that two more people have died from COVID-19, a male in his 70s and a woman in her 80s. Both were Blaine County residents.
As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reporting a total of 428 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Blaine County, as well as four total deaths.
According to Mikel, two of the four deaths occurred outside Blaine County, and two in the county. However, all Blaine County residents who die of COVID-19 are being reported as Blaine County deaths, regardless of where they die.
This is a developing story. Check back with mtexpress.com for updates.
Reporting is pretty confusing. The state website map now defaults to Public Health Districts (showing 4 fatal for ours) versus counties (still showing 2 for Blaine), so it is hard to tell what mighrt be in error versus what might not be up to date.
