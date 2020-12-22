The Idaho Division of Public Health has received reports of two health-care workers experiencing severe allergic reactions after they received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the state Department of Health and Welfare reported Tuesday.
The incidents happened in northern Idaho and the Treasure Valley.
Investigation of both incidents is ongoing, but one person has recovered fully, and one was hospitalized in stable condition but was expected to be discharged Tuesday, the state reported.
Both people had a known history of severe reactions after receiving an injectable medication.
“The CDC considers a history of severe allergic reaction such as anaphylaxis to any vaccine or to any injectable therapy as a precaution, but not contraindication, to vaccination,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, medical director for the Division of Public Health. “In light of these events, we are concerned about the risk to people with such a history and recommend that anyone with a history of severe reaction or anaphylaxis to any vaccine or injectable therapy defer taking this vaccine until more is known.”
“We will continue to update vaccine providers and the public as soon as we know more,” she said. “In the meantime, people without a history of severe reaction or anaphylaxis to a vaccine or injectable therapy are still recommended and encouraged to get the vaccine when [it] is made available to them.”
Federal, state and local public health agencies are continuously monitoring reports of adverse events related to the COVID-19 vaccine, the state reported. The Department of Health and Welfare is reviewing data from multiple systems, including the federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System and state reporting systems, where providers who vaccinate and individuals who receive the vaccine can report any reaction they think is related to vaccination.
“The data from clinical trials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine indicate there is very little risk to a vast majority of people who will receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” the state said in a news release. “However, there are side effects to the vaccine because it stimulates the body’s immune system. So far, those side effects have included fever, fatigue, headache, chills, soreness at the injection site, among others. They usually don’t last longer than a day or two.”
As of Tuesday morning, 5,665 doses of the vaccine had been administered in Idaho.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho, visit: https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
Maybe this is why MA is giving prisoners priority for the vaccinations. 'Test it out on the expendable'. Or, MA is just way messed up in their progressive socialist politics. Yes, going with the last point.
👌🏻
Some of the ACLU`s issues seem to be that prisoners are older, congregated, cannot social distance, suffer a 500% higher infection rate than the general public and transfer the virus to communities through guards and workers. Idaho has similar problems; do you have an illiberal, conservative suggestion? They are wards of the state.
