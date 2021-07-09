The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is offering free, at-home COVID-19 tests to Idaho residents.
Tests can be requested by calling 2-1-1; no personal information is required other than a name and mailing address.
“Reliable and widely available testing is a critical part of our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator the department’s Division of Public Health. “Combined with efforts to increase vaccinations, this important initiative can help to get us back to our usual way of living.”
Anyone who experiences COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to get tested, the department stated.
To provide the COVID-19 PCR testing on saliva, the department is working with a company called VAULT Medical. VAULT tests can be used whether a person has symptoms or a known exposure to someone with COVID-19.
The test involves collecting saliva and mailing it to a laboratory that analyzes the sample. Saliva collection can be done in the convenience of a person’s home, with the assistance of a trained VAULT Medical observer via a virtual Zoom visit on a smart phone or tablet.
To use VAULT tests, individuals must create an account on their phone or tablet using their email account. They will then contact a remote observer via Zoom and collect the saliva specimen as the observer watches over Zoom. The saliva sample will then be mailed to VAULT in a self-addressed, pre-paid envelope via UPS. Results are available to the individual electronically in 24-72 hours. Test results are also reported to Idaho state or local public health departments by VAULT, per federal requirements for all COVID-19 testing.
VAULT does not provide medical care. Those experiencing severe symptoms should follow-up with their physician or go to the nearest emergency department, the department stated.
VAULT Medical is available to offer Zoom visits to observe saliva collection from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (MDT) Sunday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Call 2-1-1 by dialing either 2-1-1 or 1-800-926-2588 to get a free COVID-19 test.
Testing available at SLWR
Meanwhile, St. Luke’s Wood River is still conducting testing for COVID-19 infection at a site next to its main hospital south of Ketchum. It tests by appointment only and does not conduct testing at its Hailey Clinic. Testing appointments can be made through the St. Luke’s myChart online portal or by calling 208-381-9500.
