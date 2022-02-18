State deactivates crisis standards of care in region

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has deactivated crisis standards of care in three southern Idaho health districts, including Blaine County and neighboring counties to the south.
Department Director Dave Jeppesen announced Tuesday in an online media briefing that the state that day had terminated the crisis standards for the South Central Public Health District—which serves eight counties, including Blaine County—the Southwest district and the Central district, which serves the Boise area and surrounding region.
The state agency activated the crisis standards in late January pursuant to a request from the Boise-based Saint Alphonsus Health System, citing “severe staffing and blood shortages.” The decision came during the height of the latest COVID-19 surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.
Crisis standards of care are state-issued guidelines that hospitals can employ under the extraordinary circumstances of a major disaster or public health emergency. The guidelines can be used as needed when there are not enough health-care resources to provide the usual standard of care for patients.
To provide care to as many people as possible and to prevent deaths, the standards allow actions such as adding patient beds in repurposed rooms—a conference room, for example—delaying or deferring some types of care, lowering staff-to-patient ratios and transferring patients to facilities that are not overburdened.
Health and Welfare deactivated the crisis standards because hospitalization numbers in the region have dropped and hospital staffing levels and blood supplies have stabilized, Jeppesen said.
“It’s important to note that health-care systems across the state are still very stretched,” he said.
Many health-care systems are operating under “contingency standards of care,” Jeppesen said. Contingency standards are essentially a high-alert status between normal operations and crisis standards.
“It will be some time before health-care systems return to full, normal operations” Jeppesen said.
The COVID-19 test positivity rate in Idaho has declined over the last two weeks, Jeppesen said, but was 25% on Tuesday, higher than at any time during the delta-variant surge last fall and five times higher than the state’s target of below 5%.
“We are not out of the woods yet,” he said.
The St. Luke’s Health System—which has operations across the three health districts placed under crisis standards last month—has been operating under contingency standards. It employed crisis standards when Health and Welfare activated them last September, the first time the state had ever done so. They were deactivated in late November.
On Thursday, the St. Luke’s Health System had 598 patients admitted to its facilities, a higher number than on any day over the last two weeks. Seventy-four of those patients were COVID-positive and in isolation, St. Luke’s reported on its website.
Eight patients were in St. Luke’s Wood River hospital in Ketchum on Thursday, occupying about one-third of the beds there. None had COVID-19 illness or were positive for the virus.
Joy Prudek, public relations manager for St. Luke’s Wood River, said the health system’s facilities were “strained” and some sites were near capacity during the omicron surge but crisis standards were ultimately not needed. St. Luke’s is “optimistic” about improving trends, Prudek said, but many health-care workers are exhausted and blood continues to be in short supply.
“We’re not there yet,” she said.
As he usually does during weekly media briefings, Jeppesen urged Idahoans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, to get a booster shot if eligible, and to wear a high-quality protective mask in indoor public places.
As Jeppesen acknowledged, the omicron surge is still causing high COVID-19 case counts in Idaho, though numbers have dropped from several single-day record highs in January. Health and Welfare recorded 2,323 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total during the pandemic to 409,129. The state has attributed 4,634 deaths to COVID-19.
By Wednesday, the department had recorded 5,111 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the pandemic started, contributing to 30 deaths, including two this month.
The South Central Public Health District was monitoring 258 confirmed and 23 probable cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County on Wednesday. That’s about one-fifth the numbers during the height of the omicron surge.
Meanwhile, recent case counts reported by the Department of Health and Welfare continue to be incomplete, the department stated on its coronavirus website. On Wednesday, Idaho had a backlog of approximately 30,000 positive COVID-19 tests that were awaiting follow-up by local health districts, the department stated. Earlier in the month, that number was more than 40,000. ￼
