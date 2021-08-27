As COVID-19 cases continue to mount in Blaine County and the rest of Idaho, the state’s top health administrator is warning residents that many hospitals are “stressed” and operating at nearly full capacity.
Meanwhile, with beds at major Idaho hospitals filling up, St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center is preparing to possibly accept transfer patients from other areas, St. Luke’s confirmed Thursday.
In an online media briefing Tuesday afternoon, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19—which top health experts believe is now accounting for almost every case in the nation—is sending Idaho “in the wrong direction.”
The state’s seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people was 3.3 on July 5, Jeppesen noted, but on Tuesday was more than 30. The number reached 40 on Aug. 20.
“So, we’ve increased ten-fold in our case rate across the state,” Jeppesen said.
The rate of COVID-19 tests registering as positive has increased more than four-fold in recent weeks, from 2.8% to 12.8%, Jeppesen said.
The state recorded 1,019 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. In June, the number dipped below 100 several times.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Idaho hospitals this week was near the peak reached in early December 2020, Jeppesen said, and the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive-care units is higher than it has ever been during the pandemic.
On Monday, 436 people were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, Health and Welfare reported. The number was below 100 in most of late June and early July. It peaked at 496 on Dec. 1.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Idaho ICUs stood at 135 on Monday. In the COVID-19 surge last winter, that figure peaked at 122.
In the St. Luke’s Health System, 576 patients were admitted in hospitals Wednesday, 159 of them for COVID-19. Of 13 patients admitted at St. Luke’s Wood River on Wednesday, one was being treated for COVID-19. The hospital south of Ketchum has 25 inpatient beds.
“Across our sites and at St. Luke’s Wood River, we are increasing our readiness to activate our surge plans,” St. Luke’s said Thursday in a written statement. “If needed, St. Luke’s Wood River will lean in and assist hospitals in our region and across the state, similar to how others stepped up to assist us in our time of need. It is important to know, if you are in need of care, we are here for you.”
Jeppesen—who said almost all COVID-19 patients admitted to Idaho hospitals have been unvaccinated—visited a full ICU treating COVID-19 patients last weekend.
“It’s really hard to describe the amount of sadness and suffering that’s occurring there,” he said.
Some patients were “struggling for their lives,” he said.
“In general, our hospitals are very full and very stressed and very near capacity,” Jeppesen said.
Idaho is “dangerously close” to implementing its Crisis Standards of Care Plan, Jeppesen said. The plan guides the delivery of healthcare during disasters that could cause spikes in the number of patients or a shortage of resources. The state convened its Crisis Standards of Care Committee last week.
Dr. David Peterman, representing the Primary Health Medical Group based in the Boise area, said in the briefing that his organization is treating more very sick patients than ever before.
“Last week, we set all-time highs in our urgent care for ill people, which was over 1,500,” he said.
The number climbed higher than 1,600 on Monday, Peterman said.
Additional data indicate that COVID-19 cases are also on the rise in Blaine County and the surrounding region.
On Wednesday, the seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases in Blaine County per hypothetical 100,000 residents was 26.1, after dropping to zero for a full week in early June. On Monday and Tuesday, 23 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the county.
The South Central Public Health District was monitoring 95 COVID-19 cases in the county on Wednesday. A week prior, that number was 70.
On Tuesday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated Blaine County’s transmission level as “high,” the same as every other county in the state except for three. People in counties where the CDC has rated the transmission level as “high” or “substantial” are advised by the CDC to wear protective masks when indoors, including people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Jeppesen said the best path for Idaho to slow the COVID-19 pandemic is for residents to get vaccinated against the virus.
“We have the answer,” he said, “and the answer is the vaccine.”
