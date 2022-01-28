As Idaho continues to see record-high COVID-19 case counts and test-positivity rates, the state’s top health administrator said Tuesday that the pandemic is headed in the “wrong direction.”
Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, said in an online media briefing that last week the state’s rate of tests positive for COVID-19 was a record-high 34.1%, with some health-care providers reporting rates higher than 60%.
Statewide daily case counts have been hovering around the record high set earlier this month, he noted, and the number of cases in the state is likely more than double the number recorded. At-home rapid test results are rarely reported, Jeppesen said, and Idaho has a growing backlog of positive COVID-19 tests that are awaiting follow-up by local health districts—currently more than 40,000. If those cases were included, the state would have had nearly 30,000 cases last week, or about 4,000 new cases per day, Jeppesen said.
On Wednesday, Idaho recorded 4,088 new COVID-19 cases, the second-highest number ever.
The current surge of the highly transmissible omicron variant is putting stress on all levels of the state’s health-care systems, Jeppesen said.
“Like you, I wish that we could be done with the pandemic,” he said. “But, unfortunately, the pandemic is not done with us.”
Because of the strain the surge in patients and a blood shortage is putting on health-care systems, the Department of Health and Welfare activated crisis standards of care in three southern Idaho health districts Monday, including the South Central Public Health District, which includes Blaine County. The standards allow actions such as adding patient beds in repurposed rooms—such as conference rooms—delaying or deferring some types of care, lowering staff-to-patient ratios and transferring patients to facilities that are not overburdened.
Hospitals can implement the crisis standards as needed and are not obligated to enact them. The St. Luke’s Health System—which has operations across the three districts—is not currently operating under crisis standards.
Brianna Bodily, public information officer for the South Central Public Health District, said Wednesday that some hospitals in the district were close to enacting crisis standards but none had yet done so.
So far in the omicron surge, most vaccinated patients have had mild cases of COVID-19, Bodily said.
“Up to this point, the majority of the cases in our region have been in Blaine County,” she said. “We have an incredibly high vaccination rate protecting residents from serious illness in this county. As case counts continue to rise in other areas with lower vaccination rates, we may see more severe cases.”
Blaine County’s average daily case rate has dipped slightly, Bodily noted.
“It hasn’t been long enough to call it a trend, but we should know soon if the county has already reached the peak in this case spike,” she said.
The Health District was monitoring 1,103 confirmed and 195 probable cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County on Wednesday, approximately 1 in every 18 of the county’s 23,000 residents. The district has rated the COVID-19 risk level in Blaine County as “critical.”
Through Wednesday, the Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 368,665 COVID-19 cases in Idaho during the pandemic. The state has attributed 4,357 deaths to COVID-19. The department had recorded 4,734 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the pandemic started, contributing to 28 deaths.
Doctor reports ‘bad’ situation at Boise hospital
In the Department of Health and Welfare briefing Tuesday, Dr. Steven Nemerson, chief clinical officer for the Boise-based Saint Alphonsus Health System, said a staff shortage and shortage of blood products has put extraordinary stress on the system.
Saint Alphonsus requested that the state activate crisis standards of care because of the shortages, coupled with the most rapid surge in COVID-19 cases yet seen and staff members who are “completely exhausted” from the challenges of the pandemic, Nemerson said.
Saint Alphonsus had a record-high test positivity rate of 46% on Sunday, he said, and the number of employees out because of COVID-19 illness or exposure has ranged from 117 to 169 per day. A pandemic is considered under control when the positivity rate goes below 5%, he noted.
“This a different and more dangerous surge,” Nemerson said, “It’s more rapid, and we have fewer people to be able to take care of the patients because they, too, are getting sick.”
The system is at its limits of being able to provide normal standards of care, Nemerson said, and can’t add beds in non-traditional spaces because of the lack of staff.
“It’s bad,” he said.
To address the challenges, Saint Alphonsus is conserving blood products, limiting acceptance of referral patients, delaying some care, boarding some patients in the Emergency Department and taking measures to maximize the productivity of the staff.
About 80% of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Saint Alphonsus have been unvaccinated, Nemerson said. He told the story of one patient—a previously healthy, unvaccinated man in early retirement—who was infected by omicron, admitted to the ICU, suffered organ failure and was facing the “end of life.”
“This is happening every week here in my health system,” Nemerson said.
Despite the crowded conditions at hospitals, Nemerson and Jeppesen both encouraged Idahoans to seek care if they are sick or injured.
“Do not neglect your health if you need us,” Nemerson said. “We will fit you in.”
