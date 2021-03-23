As Idaho officials continue to ramp up efforts to vaccinate residents against coronavirus, the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee on Friday issued its final recommendations for vaccine eligibility to Gov. Brad Little.
The committee has recommended that Idahoans living in congregate settings be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination now, regardless of their age or medical condition. That group includes residents in emergency shelters, transitional housing, dormitory housing for workers, correctional facilities, housing for people in treatment or recovery programs, and dormitory housing for students.
The committee voted against prioritizing restaurant and bar workers, airport workers, bank workers and certain Idaho Power/utility workers. Instead, people in those groups will become eligible based on their age and medical condition.
Little is scheduled to issue a final decision on the eligibilities this week. He is scheduled to make a “special announcement” on the state’s vaccination efforts Wednesday, March 24, at noon.
Groups now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination include residents ages 55 and older, health-care workers, residents and workers in long-term care facilities, first responders, K-12 teachers and staff, and frontline essential workers. As of Tuesday, the state’s plan called for extending eligibility on the following schedule:
• On March 29, Idahoans ages 45-54 with at least one qualifying medical condition.
• On April 5, ages 45-54 in the general population.
• On April 12, ages 16-44 with at least one qualifying medical condition.
• On April 26, ages 16-44 in the general population.
Idahoans who want to schedule a vaccination appointment can do so online at covidvaccine.idaho.gov. Eligible people can register to receive a vaccination from the St. Luke’s Health System through the organization’s myChart online portal.
By Tuesday morning, 611,572 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to 382,230 people in Idaho, with 239,560 Idahoans being “fully vaccinated,” the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported.
Blaine County risk level drops
Meanwhile, Blaine County’s risk level for COVID-19 was lowered from the “high” category to the “moderate” category on March 18.
In its risk-assessment model using data from March 7-13, the county’s rate of COVID-19 tests registering as positive decreased to 1.95% from 5.89% the previous week. In the same week, the county’s number of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents decreased to 6.8 from 18 the previous week, based on a seven-day average. Both calculations are considered a “moderate” risk.
The Department of Health and Welfare by Tuesday morning had recorded 177,760 cases of COVID-19 in Idaho since the pandemic began last winter, including 340 new cases on Sunday and Monday. The state has recorded 1,946 COVID-related deaths.
Blaine County has recorded 2,223 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, with 17 deaths attributed to the virus.
