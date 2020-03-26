Update, 1:41 p.m.
Just a little more than an hour after the news came through in a Hailey City Council meeting, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare issued a press release reporting three deaths related to COVID-19 statewide, including two in Blaine County: a man in his 80s and a man in his 60s. In both cases it is unclear if either man had underlying heath conditions, the department said.
"This is very sad news, and we sent our condolences to the families and friends of each of these individuals," Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health in the department said in the release.
Original Story, posted 12:52 p.m.
Wood River Fire and Rescue Captain Ron Taylor shared news of Idaho’s first death due to COVID-19 during a Hailey City Council meeting on Thursday.
Taylor, who was not speaking on behalf of his department, did not disclose the person’s identity or when they passed away.
Contacted by the Idaho Mountain Express, Blaine County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a Blaine County resident passed away due to COVID-19 either Sunday or Monday.
As of 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, the South Central Public Health District could not confirm the death.
“This particular outbreak is incredibly dangerous. I would ask the public to take this very, very seriously,” Taylor said. “If you think we are overreacting, the question should be ‘Are we overreacting enough?’”
Taylor reminded the public that physical isolation doesn’t have to mean social isolation.
“We can still stay social—we can FaceTime and Skype—but physical distance is incredibly important right now,” he said.
This is a developing story. For more information, stay with mtexpress.com.
this is one very nasty virus. The one thing that will make this go away quicker is to follow quarantine rules. Once cases take a steep dive, it can be isolated and stamped out like a grass fire. We all need to treat this seriously. Complaining won't change anything. No one will starve or be tossed onto the streets. This won't last forever and most everyone will survive if we just stick together.
I am sad at the loss of two of our friends. ❤️
Mark Dee. Will you do the right thing and redact your comments as requested? Be a responsible and moral editor and hold your reporters to an ethical standard.
Thank you Mr Taylor. A true HERO. H&W would have twiddled their thumbs if you had not shared what you did!!!
I have asked the Editor at this paper to remove the name Wood River Fire and Rescue from this article. I spoke on my on my own behalf as a citizen and first responder. I was not representing any group or organization. My. Express took the liberty to associate me because of my profession. Please know that I was not expressing the views or opinions of anyone other than myself. I hope the paper will do the right thing and remove Wood River Fire Nd Rescue’s name from this article.
I appreciate the honesty and relevance of your comments at the (virtual) meeting. Thank you.
