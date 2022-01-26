The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare activated crisis standards of care in three southern Idaho health districts Monday, including the Blaine County region.
Pursuant to a request from the Boise-based Saint Alphonsus Health System, the department activated the crisis standards for the South Central Public Health District—which serves eight counties, including Blaine County—the Southwest district and the Central district, which serves the Boise area and surrounding regions. The action was taken because of “severe staffing and blood shortages,” Health and Welfare stated.
“The high number of both clinical and non-clinical staff unable to work due to the impacts of COVID-19 infections coupled with a nationwide staffing shortage limiting access to contracted traveling staff is impacting current hospital operations,” Health and Welfare stated in a news release. “It is also limiting the ability of hospitals to maintain capacity for things like intensive-care beds due to inadequate staffing.”
Crisis standards of care are guidelines that help health-care providers and systems decide how to deliver the best care possible under the extraordinary circumstances of a major disaster or public health emergency. The guidelines can be used when there are not enough health-care resources to provide the usual standard of care to people who need it.
To provide care to as many people as possible and to prevent deaths, the standards allow actions such as adding patient beds in repurposed rooms—such as a conference room—delaying or deferring some types of care, lowering staff-to-patient ratios and transferring patients to facilities that are not overburdened.
Hospitals can implement the crisis standards as needed and are not obligated to enact them. The St. Luke’s Health System—which has operations across the three districts—is not currently operating under crisis standards.
“Though St. Luke’s continues to face similar challenges of staffing shortages and the nationwide blood supply shortage as we operate at contingency standards of care, this activation does not require changes to St. Luke’s current operations,” St. Luke’s said in a written statement Monday. “It does give us the flexibility to adjust as our situation requires. We continue to monitor staffing, patient volumes and capacity for care.”
“Contingency standards” are essentially a high-alert status between normal operations and crisis standards.
On Tuesday, about half of the inpatient beds at St. Luke’s Wood River hospital were occupied. Of the 12 inpatients there, one was being treated for COVID-19.
However, Joy Prudek, St. Luke’s Wood River public relations manager, said the hospital is still busy treating typical winter patients with the flu and various injuries, and the rate of positive COVID-19 tests at the site remains high, above 30%.
Capacity is “tighter” at St. Luke’s Boise-area hospitals, she said.
Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen activated crisis standards in the three districts after an advisory committee recommended that the standards be activated statewide. Other regions of the state are likely to move into crisis standards if current COVID-19 trends continue, the department stated.
“The highly contagious omicron variant has thrown us a curve ball,” Jeppesen said. “Once again, the situation in our hospitals and health systems is dire—we don’t have enough resources to adequately treat patients.”
Health and Welfare activated crisis standards of care statewide in September during the previous COVID-19 surge fueled by the delta variant of the virus. They were deactivated in late November.
“Efforts will continue with earnest to alleviate the resource constraints in the state caused by the massive increase in the number of COVID-19 cases,” the department stated.
The crisis standards will remain in effect until there are sufficient resources to provide the usual standard of care to all patients, the department stated, while recommending that people continue to seek health care as needed.
Jeppesen urged Idahoans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, to get a booster shot if eligible, and to wear a high-quality protective mask in public places.
“Omicron is so much more contagious than previous variants, and even though a lower percentage of cases are ending up in the hospital, the record number of cases is still putting strain on our health-care system,” he said.
The omicron surge is still causing high COVID-19 case counts in Idaho. The Department of Health and Welfare recorded 3,002 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total during the pandemic to 361,059. The state has attributed 4,331 deaths to COVID-19.
By Monday, the department had recorded 4,660 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the pandemic started, contributing to 28 deaths. The latest death—reported last week—was of an unvaccinated female in her 70s, the South Central Public Health District reported. The woman had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized.
The Health District was monitoring 1,087 confirmed and 209 probable cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County on Monday. The county’s population is approximately 23,000.
Meanwhile, the data reported by the Department of Health and Welfare for the last two weeks is significantly incomplete, the department stated on its coronavirus website. On Monday, Idaho had a backlog of approximately 39,700 positive COVID-19 tests that were awaiting follow-up by local health districts, the department stated. ￼
