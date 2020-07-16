20-07-01 Redfish Lake Summer 10 Roland WF.jpg

Redfish Lake south of Stanley, pictured here in late June, has seen peak-season crowds this summer.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The city of Stanley has passed a resolution encouraging people to wear face masks while in public.

The City Council voted 4-0 last Thursday to approve the resolution, which went into effect immediately and will expire Sept. 30.

The resolution, like mandatory mask orders in Blaine County, includes exceptions for very young children, people who are eating, drinking or obtaining a service that involves the face, those who are hearing-impaired, law enforcement officers and people engaged in outdoor or indoor exercise, provided that social distancing is able to take place.

Unlike the orders in place in Hailey, Ketchum, Bellevue and Sun Valley, the Stanley resolution is not enforceable by law.

Email the writer: gkauffman@mtexpress.com

Load comments