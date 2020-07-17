The city of Stanley has passed a resolution encouraging people to wear face masks while in public.
The City Council voted 4-0 last Thursday to approve the resolution, which went into effect immediately and will expire Sept. 30.
The resolution, like mandatory mask orders in Blaine County, includes exceptions for very young children, people who are eating, drinking or obtaining a service that involves the face, those who are hearing-impaired, law enforcement officers and people engaged in outdoor or indoor exercise, provided that social distancing is able to take place.
Unlike the orders in place in Hailey, Ketchum, Bellevue and Sun Valley, the Stanley resolution is not enforceable by law.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In