Following news last week that Blaine County had a heightened level of risk for coronavirus transmission, St. Thomas Episcopal Church decided to no longer offer outdoor Sunday services at Festival Meadows in Sun Valley.
“While this is disappointing, it is the appropriate, responsible and safest decision for us to make,” wrote St. Thomas Rector Jonah Kendall in a prepared statement to parishioners on Friday. The church will continue to offer a virtual service on Sunday mornings.
The increased risk was measured according to the Harvard Global Health Institute’s four-tiered framework, which moved Blaine County from risk level orange to risk level red on Thursday, based on metrics devised by the Harvard Global Health Institute.
This means that for every 100,000 people, 25 are infected, Kendall said.
The Harvard Global Health Institute’s COVID-19 metrics are based on factors including new daily case numbers per 100,000 people on a seven-day rolling average, new daily deaths per 100,000 people on a seven-day rolling average, and new daily hospitalizations per 100,000 people on a seven-day rolling average.
Kendall said he made the difficult decision to cancel the popular outdoor services after consulting senior warden Rebecca Waycott and parishioner Tom Archie, M.D.
“There will be a follow-up this week regarding our plans for future services and programs,” Kendall wrote. “Please know that you are all in my prayers, and I ask that you keep each other and our entire valley in yours.”
