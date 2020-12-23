St. Luke's Wood River nurse Molly Gill became the hospital's first staff member to receive a COVID-19 vaccine just after 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, marking a major milestone in the valley's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Gill was soon followed by emergency physicians Dr. Deb Robertson and Dr. Terry O'Connor as St. Luke's administered doses of the Moderna vaccine to several front-line staff members at highest risk of exposure to the virus.
“It’s a feeling of elation that we’re finally in the pathway of getting through this pandemic,” Robertson said Wednesday. “It gives me a sense of hope.”
Like the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the Moderna vaccine requires two doses. St. Luke's staff who received the Moderna vaccine will be given a second dose after 28 days, said Joy Prudek, public relations manager for St. Luke’s Wood River.
Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are now being administered throughout Idaho. As of Wednesday morning, 6,538 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the state, according to the Department of Health and Welfare. Health-care workers and residents of long-term care facilities are being prioritized for inoculation.
See the Friday edition of the Idaho Mountain Express for more on vaccination in Blaine County and throughout the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In