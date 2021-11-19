St. Luke's, Valley Apothecary team up to vaccinate 'underserved' Hispanic community

A couple months ago, Dr. Julie Lyons of St. Luke’s Wood River noticed that members of the local Hispanic population were being hospitalized for COVID-19 at disproportionate rates.
“We realized this was an underserved community that maybe wasn’t getting the information they needed,” Lyons said.
This led St. Luke’s to team up with local pharmacy Valley Apothecary to host bilingual informational meetings and vaccination clinics at St. Charles Borromeo, a Catholic Church in Hailey that serves a substantial Hispanic congregation.
Blaine County has the highest vaccination rate in Idaho, with 88% of people 12 and older fully vaccinated. St. Luke’s Wood River Public Relations Manager Joy Prudek believes this is in part because the pandemic hit the area so hard so early on.
But “there are still pockets of people who are still not vaccinated,” Prudek said. “Those are the ones who, unfortunately, are 11 times more likely ... to be hospitalized.”
Lyons collaborated with St. Luke’s Center for Community Health as well as several LatinX nurses and assistants. Together, they brainstormed on how to better reach out to the Spanish-speaking community. Timing, they found, was a key issue.
“A lot of times our clinics are open during business hours, and a lot of working people aren’t always able to access care,” Lyons said.
Language was another snag, Lyons said. St. Luke’s online registration portal, MyChart, is only in English, which may hinder Spanish speakers. She also learned that in many Hispanic families, the patriarch makes the health-care decisions. So, Lyons decided to host informational meetings at St. Charles, which has masses in Spanish.
“That way we could reach the entire family,” Lyons said. She also felt it was important to have vaccines available at these meetings. Ketchum-based Valley Apothecary provided everything, including alcohol, syringes and bandages.
“The Apothecary was very willing to support us in that endeavor,” Lyons said.
During their first event, Oct. 9, physician’s assistants led a presentation in Spanish about the effects of COVID on the Hispanic community. Many families came and asked questions. Lyons and her colleagues dispelled myths about the vaccine causing sterility and altering DNA.
“We’re combating a lot of misinformation,” Prudek said.
Lyons wasn’t sure what to expect from the first gathering.
“We were hoping for five and got 10 on the first round,” Lyons said. “It was a good success. We got a number of people to get their first shot. That was our real goal, to find the people who haven’t had their primary shot.”
On Nov. 6, the numbers doubled.
“The more protection that our community has, the better,” Prudek said.
They hope to host another event in December to provide people with boosters and to give children 5-11, newly eligible for the vaccine, their first shots.
“Really, the goal I want is to find Latino leaders that can help spread information,” Lyons said. “Ultimately the main goal is to have spokespersons for their community to help educate them.”
