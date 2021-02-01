The St. Luke’s Health System quickly filled all of the COVID-19 vaccine appointments released on the first day eligible recipients were expanded to include Idahoans over age 65, after the system was flooded with requests.
In a media briefing Monday afternoon, St. Luke’s officials said some 100,000 people tried to schedule vaccine appointments earlier that day through its myChart online system and the health system received so many phone calls that a primary customer line was overwhelmed and shut down.
St. Luke’s opened bookings this morning to continue to schedule vaccinations for patients in the Tier 1 category of approved recipients and also to commence scheduling appointments for the next group approved by the state, adults 65 and older. Tier 1 includes health-care workers, first responders, teachers, daycare workers, dentists and correctional/detention facility staff, as well as some other, associated groups of professionals.
St. Luke’s released a slate of appointments in the early morning and then released an additional 1,500 appointments later in the morning at 10 sites in its territory, officials said. The 1,500 appointments were filled in 10 minutes, said Scott Milner, senior director of pharmacy for St. Luke’s. The Wood River location is included, officials said.
The rollout to older Idahoans is limited by vaccine supply and “unprecedented interest,” said Dr. Laura McGeorge, who is helping to lead the vaccination effort for St. Luke’s. She said appointments will be released on a “rolling basis” as new shipments of vaccines to the St. Luke’s Health System are confirmed.
“We don’t have control over vaccine volumes,” she said.
Idaho has been receiving about 21,000 doses of approved COVID-19 vaccines per week, state officials have said.
Only people who qualify under the state’s guidelines can schedule appointments at this time. To inquire about COVID-19 vaccinations, St. Luke’s is requesting that patients not call its hospitals or clinics. Patients are encouraged to try to continue booking appointments through the myChart system. Patients who cannot use myChart can call 208-381-9500. New patients can call 208-381-9000.
The Wood River organization did start a wait list to administer a small number of unused doses of vaccines to the general public, but because it received so many names it has stopped adding to the list.
For additional information about St. Luke’s services, go to www.stlukesonline.org.
The South Central Public District Health is also giving and arranging vaccinations to eligible recipients. More information about the district’s program and other providers—including pharmacies—can be found at phd5.idaho.gov.
Vaccination of the general public is expected to begin in late spring, a state timeline indicates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In