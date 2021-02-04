St. Luke’s is continuing to offer its informational Brown Bag Talks in a virtual format, in an effort to keep participants safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Luke’s has scheduled Brown Bag Talks in English and Spanish to educate people about COVID-19 vaccines, their effectiveness, their safety and possible side effects, as well as where people can find accurate information and how to get vaccinated. Dr. Julie Lyons, a family medicine physician at St. Luke’s Wood River, will lead an event in English on Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 1-2 p.m., and Dr. Peter Ferrara, of St. Luke’s Jerome, will host the talk in Spanish on Tuesday, March 23, from 1-2 p.m.
On Tuesday, March 2, from 1-2 p.m., the topic will be accessing health care through the myChart system, telemedicine and video visits. Amber Hastain, from St. Luke’s Health System’s Patient Access Quality & Education team, will teach participants how and when to use electronics and video to contact or visit their provider, check on test results and schedule appointments, and will explain recently added features.
All of the Brown Bag Talks are free. Registration is required.
Other upcoming talks include: “Understanding the Stress of COVID-19 on Our Adolescents”; “The Dynamics of Caregiving”; “The Use of Dry Needling in Physical Therapy”; and “Changing the Dynamics of Domestic Violence.”
For a full schedule and description of upcoming talks and to register, go to stlukesonline.org/brownbag.
Once participants have registered, they will receive more information about participating in the event.
Call St. Luke’s Center for Community Health at 208-727-8733 for questions or assistance.
