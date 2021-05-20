St. Luke’s Wood River announced this week that it will start administering COVID-19 vaccinations at its Family Medicine Clinic in Hailey beginning Monday, May 24. The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine.
St. Luke’s Wood River will offer COVID-19 vaccinations through its primary-care providers in Hailey instead of holding large-scale clinics at the Physician Office Annex at its main campus south of Ketchum. Patients can schedule an appointment online via the St. Luke’s myChart system, by calling St. Luke’s Connect at 208-381-9500, or during a scheduled appointment, such as a regular check-up. St. Luke’s is encouraging people to pre-register.
“If you are visiting your provider for a wellness exam, a sports physical or for a minor injury, you can choose to get vaccinated during the same visit,” said Dr. Julie Lyons, a St. Luke’s Wood River Family Medicine physician. “This option also allows individuals to get additional information about the vaccine or to get answers to questions from their provider.”
The clinic in Hailey—located at 1450 Aviation Drive—is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A parent or legal guardian should be with a minor to provide consent at the appointment, St. Luke’s stated. Written or verbal consent by phone can be accepted if a parent or legal guardian is not present.
