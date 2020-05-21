Friday, May 22, will be the last day of the screening and specimen collection tent in the parking lot of St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum. Suspected COVID-19 patients will be directed to St. Luke’s Family Medicine Clinic in Hailey beginning Tuesday, May 26.
According to a statement from St. Luke’s on Wednesday, the hospital is shifting from its initial COVID-19 response to longer-term strategy for serving patients throughout the pandemic. Those steps come in tandem with the hospital returning to normal through a phased plan to gradually resume elective services.
Moving forward, patients with COVID-like symptoms are being asked to first complete the online self-triage tool on St. Luke’s myChart portal to determine what to do next. If the triage tool indicates that someone should be tested, an appointment can be made through myChart for sample collection at the clinic.
Those who believe they need to be seen immediately for severe symptoms should call ahead to their local facility and ask for a protective facemask when they arrive. Questions regarding the coronavirus and what procedures should be taken can be directed to the COVID-19 hotline, 208-381-9500.
Once at their designated appointment time at the clinic, St. Luke’s asks that patients stay in their vehicles and drive to the front doors of the clinic where they will be met by staff to complete the screening and specimen collection.
“It is important to note that we are likely to see waves of COVID-19 activity in the community for weeks and months to come,” St. Luke’s stated. “We have made this shift so we’re better able to adapt to evolving demand over time.”
Same-day appointments continue to be available at the Hailey clinic Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and patients can call 208-788-3434 to schedule an appointment.
On Saturday, the Ketchum car clinic and walk-in clinic at the Physician Office Annex will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All clinics will be closed Sunday and Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
Beginning May 30, a walk-in clinic will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Physician Office Annex in Ketchum.
As St. Luke’s begins to return to normalcy, it will follow specific criteria related to the level of disease activity in Idaho and the state’s progress through the designated phases to determine whether facilities will move forward to the next phase. Those decisions will also be informed by the availability of personal protective equipment, ongoing inpatient and surge activity levels within the hospital and overall capacity, such as availability of medical, surgical and intensive care unit beds.
Patients can expect to see hand sanitizer available at entrances of St. Luke’s facilities along with screenings for COVID-19 symptoms. Universal masking remains in place for employees and patients in patient care areas, waiting spaces have been reduced to fewer chairs and signs reinforce social distancing practices.
