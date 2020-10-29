As COVID-19 cases surge in Idaho and Blaine County remains at a “critical” risk level for coronavirus, St. Luke’s Health System is asking people not to use emergency departments for the sole purpose of COVID-19 testing without having a severe illness.
COVID-19 tests are only available by appointment and at certain clinics, St. Luke’s stated in a news release.
“In the last week as coronavirus cases have gone up, more people have come to St. Luke’s emergency departments asking for COVID-19 tests,” the news release states. “Patients often have no symptoms or mild symptoms yet are seeking emergency care. Due to the rise in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization, it is critical to protect the valuable and limited resources in emergency departments.”
St. Luke’s provides COVID-19 tests for symptomatic patients in select primary-care clinics by appointment. At this time, most locations have same-day tests available and results are provided within one to two days, St. Luke’s stated.
“St. Luke’s is unable to accept walk-ins,” the news release states. “The emergency department is only for people who need treatment for an urgent medical condition or severe symptoms.”
If self-triage indicates a person should be tested, they can schedule an appointment through the online myChart system to be tested at one of the St. Luke’s designated clinic locations. A COVID-19 hotline is also set up for instructions or assistance at 208-381-9500.
“St. Luke’s offers asymptomatic COVID-19 testing only for patients who have an upcoming planned surgery or specific procedures that involve increased exposure to a patient’s breath and/or airway,” the news release states. “Asymptomatic testing at St. Luke’s is also done before a patient is discharged or transferred from a St. Luke’s hospital to a long-term-care or skilled-nursing facility.”
Please go to stlukesonline.org/covid19 for more information on St. Luke’s coronavirus response and services.
I think that if a health care facility says to the public “don’t come to our place for your health care concerns” maybe they should tell you where to go instead. Our public health officials contribute to this fiasco. Peoples’ desire for testing is legitimate. But there is no where for us to go to get a same day test. Why not? You can get it in other states. Epic fail of our taxpayer dollars.
The point of the article is that the Emergency Dept is for emergencies and not Covid testing. The article does say how to get a test if you are symptomatic or having surgery soon.
You might want to ask at the state level about the lack of testing. It seems our Lt Governor disagrees with Little and would like us to be more like ND and SD ...
Read millions of tests are supposed to be sent out to states soon. Then again at the federal level the word is that conquering Covid has been one of the President’s great accomplishments ! Mission Accomplished!
