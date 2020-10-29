St. Luke's Hailey Clinic

St. Luke's Clinic in Hailey is one of several designated COVID-19 testing stations in the St. Luke's Health System. Representatives from the hospital urge people to self-triage and make an appointment for testing, and not to turn up at the ER for non-emergencies.

 Express photo by Mark Dee

As COVID-19 cases surge in Idaho and Blaine County remains at a “critical” risk level for coronavirus, St. Luke’s Health System is asking people not to use emergency departments for the sole purpose of COVID-19 testing without having a severe illness.

COVID-19 tests are only available by appointment and at certain clinics, St. Luke’s stated in a news release.

“In the last week as coronavirus cases have gone up, more people have come to St. Luke’s emergency departments asking for COVID-19 tests,” the news release states. “Patients often have no symptoms or mild symptoms yet are seeking emergency care. Due to the rise in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization, it is critical to protect the valuable and limited resources in emergency departments.”

St. Luke’s provides COVID-19 tests for symptomatic patients in select primary-care clinics by appointment. At this time, most locations have same-day tests available and results are provided within one to two days, St. Luke’s stated.

“St. Luke’s is unable to accept walk-ins,” the news release states. “The emergency department is only for people who need treatment for an urgent medical condition or severe symptoms.”

If self-triage indicates a person should be tested, they can schedule an appointment through the online myChart system to be tested at one of the St. Luke’s designated clinic locations. A COVID-19 hotline is also set up for instructions or assistance at 208-381-9500.

“St. Luke’s offers asymptomatic COVID-19 testing only for patients who have an upcoming planned surgery or specific procedures that involve increased exposure to a patient’s breath and/or airway,” the news release states. “Asymptomatic testing at St. Luke’s is also done before a patient is discharged or transferred from a St. Luke’s hospital to a long-term-care or skilled-nursing facility.”

Please go to stlukesonline.org/covid19 for more information on St. Luke’s coronavirus response and services.

