Effective immediately, St. Luke’s Wood River has temporarily suspended normal operations at its facilities.
Following a press release Friday afternoon, St. Luke’s Wood River will be limiting operations to the Emergency Department, the COVID-19 drive-through screening and sample collection tent, and the Walk-In clinic adjacent to the medical center in Ketchum, which will be open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
St. Luke’s Wood River states in the news release that “…Blaine County has experienced significant community spread of COVID.”
“Considering the small size and unique population of our community, this spread has disproportionately impacted our caregivers in Wood River.”
Hospital staff are reaching out to patients who currently have non-emergent appointments scheduled to convert these to a telehealth option, or to postpone them.
“Our number one priority is, and will always be, the health and safety of our communities—patients and caregivers,” said Carmen Jacobsen, Chief Operating Officer for St. Luke’s Wood River, in the press release.
“The challenges we are experiencing in Wood River are perhaps unique, but what is also unique is our resiliency.”
St. Luke’s is partnering with St. Luke’s Health System, South Central Public Health Department and community partners during this time and will continue to monitor the health situation in Blaine County and will share information as more becomes available.
Earlier today, the Idaho Mountain Express confirmed that one of Blaine County’s COVID-19 cases is a health care provider. That story can be found online later today.
