The St. Luke’s Health System is now scheduling appointments for people eligible to receive a new “bivalent” COVID-19 booster shot that provides protection against the original strain of the virus and the omicron variant.
Doses of the updated COVID-19 boosters are also available in South Central Public Health District clinics and a variety of pharmacies and health centers.
The updated boosters have been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new boosters are the first omicron-specific vaccines to be made available in the United States. They target the original strain of COVID-19, as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants. The highly contagious BA.5 omicron subvariant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19, making up about 83% of cases nationally, according to the CDC.
The new boosters are recommended for people 12 and older who have received their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and have not received a COVID-19 vaccine dose in the last two months. People 12 and older are eligible to receive the updated Pfizer COVID-19 booster, and people 18 and older are eligible to receive the updated Moderna COVID-19 booster.
Children ages 5-11 are eligible for the original COVID-19 booster, which provides protection against the original strain of COVID-19.
COVID-19 vaccines are available to all Idahoans at no cost.
To schedule an appointment with St. Luke’s, use the MyChart online portal or call St. Luke’s Connect at 208-381-9500. Appointments at South Central Public Health District clinics can be made by calling 208-727-5966. People can also contact their primary health-care provider, pharmacy or clinic for more information on availability of vaccines.
New flu shots also available
Many health-care providers and pharmacies are also offering shots of vaccines for the 2022-23 influenza season.
“As the weather turns colder and the days become shorter, we will all start to spend more time indoors, which increases the potential of spreading and/or contracting the flu or COVID-19,” said Dr. Jason Bronner, St. Luke’s Health System medical director of primary care. “A vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your family from influenza viruses and against the flu’s potentially serious health complications.”
There are several manufacturers of flu vaccines. All approved flu vaccines for the 2022-23 season are “quadrivalent,” designed to protect people against four different flu viruses, according to the CDC.
The CDC does not preferentially recommend any approved flu vaccine over another for people younger than 65. The CDC does give recommendations for people 65 and older. For more information, go to cdc.gov.
The CDC states that flu vaccination can prevent people from getting sick with the flu, can reduce the severity of illness in people who do get sick, and can reduce the risk of hospitalization from flu illness.
St. Luke’s stated that people can get a COVID-19 vaccination and a flu shot in the same visit. The organization also suggested that people remember some of the guidelines for protecting against respiratory viruses. Staying home when exhibiting symptoms or feeling ill, washing one’s hands and wearing a mask when indoors in crowds can help protect people from the flu and other respiratory viruses, Bronner said.
People who are not feeling well can compare the symptoms of the flu, a cold and COVID-19 on the St. Luke’s symptom tracker at stlukesonline.org. ￼
