St. Luke’s is bringing a COVID-19 vaccine mobile unit to Blaine County.
Companies and organizations are providing locations for St. Luke’s to provide vaccinations at no cost. Patients will be served on a walk-in, first-come, first-served basis.
The Blaine County schedule is:
• May 10 (initial doses): The Hunger Coalition, 110 Honeysuckle St., Bellevue, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.
• May 11 (initial doses): The Meadows, 310 Meadows Dr., near Ketchum, from 4-8 p.m.
• May 12 (initial doses): Wood River Community YMCA, 101 Saddle Road, Ketchum, from 4-8 p.m.
• May 15 (initial doses): Kiwanis Park, west of Balmoral on Laurelwood Drive, Hailey, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-6 p.m.
• June 1 (boosters): The Hunger Coalition, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• June 1 (boosters): The Meadows, from 4-8 p.m.
• June 2 (boosters): Wood River Community YMCA, from 4-8 p.m.
• June 5 (boosters): Kiwanis Park, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-6 p.m.
People with limited mobility can stay in their vehicle and call 208-513-3413 when they arrive.
St. Luke’s will resume administration of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, following recent recommendations from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The mobile unit will offer the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In