With at-risk people now eligible for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, St. Luke's is reallocating resources to administer the additional booster shot, the health system said Wednesday.
On Aug. 12, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration amended the emergency-use authorizations for both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine brands to allow for a third dose of vaccine for some immune-compromised people, including organ transplant recipients. The Biden administration has also issued a recommendation that people receive a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine eight months after their primary series. The recommendations are currently under review by the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Team within the St. Luke's Health System are working to adjust workflows and systems to accommodate the updated recommendations and anticipate beginning to offer third vaccine doses to immune-compromised people early next week. Upon approval from the CDC and FDA, St. Luke’s will work to administer additional doses to other patient groups according to approved guidelines, the organization stated.
“Given the surge in COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations from the delta variant, our top priority continues to be providing care to those in need, as well administering primary doses to eligible individuals,” St. Luke’s stated.
