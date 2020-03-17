Beginning today, Tuesday, March 17, St. Luke’s Wood River will open a COVID-19 screening and testing station in a tent outside the physician office annex at the medical center’s Ketchum facility, 100 Hospital Drive.
The screening station will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, until further notice, according to a press release from the hospital issued Tuesday morning. No appointment is necessary to visit the screening station. Vehicles should enter at the traffic light on state Highway 75 and always yield to emergency vehicles.
“Patients will be able to stay in their cars for screening, registration and, if needed, testing for suspected coronavirus (COVID-19),” the press release states.
Patients who need immediate medical care will be directed to the Emergency Department and those who do not require hospitalization will be sent home to self-quarantine while awaiting test results.
“Until further notice, St. Luke’s Wood River Family Medicine will only be scheduling same-day appointments for non-respiratory health concerns at the physician office annex, Suite 109 in Ketchum.”
Clarification: People must have COVID-19 symptoms in order to visit the screening ten. This service is not for asymptomatic people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I want to commend the health care professionals out there today in the snow showers, who are screening and educating the public. They are on the front lines. We are all in this together.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In