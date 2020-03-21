As numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Blaine County, St. Luke's Wood River is offering advice to both those who have been tested and those who have not on safe home practices.
For those who have been tested, results will usually take several days to come back. During that time, the hospital recommends several self-isolation protocols to limit spread to family members and throughout the community.
While awaiting test results, St. Luke's recommends the follows:
- Stay at home except to pursue further medical care.
- Try, to the best of your ability, to remain separate from people and pets within your household. This means limiting movement to as few rooms as feasible and, if possible, using a separate bathroom.
- Little is known about COVID-19 in animals, so medical professionals recommend limiting contact.
- If you have any regularly scheduled medical procedures or appointments, call ahead and alert them to fact that you have been tested.
- Follow CDC hand-washing guidelines.
- Wear a face make when around other people or pets.
- Do not share dishes, utensils, towels or bedding with others.
- Clean high-use surfaces like counters and doorknobs daily.
- Clean any areas that have become exposed to any bodily fluids.
- If you test positive, your health care provider will issue additional instructions.
If you have not been tested, but are exhibiting symptoms like difficulty breathing, persistent chest pain, confusion and/or bluish lips, the hospital recommends you follow the above listed protocols, aside from the in-house isolation. The instructions suggest remaining at home for seven days after the onset of symptoms and require that people be fever-free for at least 72 hours before resuming regular activities.
There are currently three dedicated COVID-19 hotlines active for those with health concerns:
- St. Luke’s Wood River Family Medicine in Hailey, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: 208-788-3434
- Center for Community Health, for non-medical evaluation and questions, such as assistance in finding a primary care provider, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: 208-727-8733
- After hours assistance: 208-381-9000
- Idaho CareLine state hotline for general questions: 211, or 1-800-926-2588
It is possible one of these may become overloaded, in which case citizens are encouraged to try one of the other two phone numbers. Citizens are reminded not to call 911 except in case of a true emergency.
For more information, visit cdc.gov.
