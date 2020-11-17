In preparation for winter and to accommodate an increased demand for coronavirus testing, St. Luke’s Wood River is moving its primary location for COVID-19 tests to its main campus south of Ketchum.
Starting Wednesday, Nov. 18, St. Luke’s will conduct COVID-19 testing in a mobile trailer near the Physician Office Annex, immediately north of the main hospital building. Testing will be conducted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients will have to drive up to a window where they will perform self-collection of a sample under the guidance and direction of a trained caregiver.
St. Luke’s had been conducting COVID-19 testing at the St. Luke’s Clinic-Family Medicine facility in Hailey.
COVID-19 tests at St. Luke’s must be scheduled in advance. Patients who have COVID-19 symptoms can use the self-triage tool on the St. Luke’s myChart online system to determine what actions they should take and, if warranted, schedule a test. While the myChart system is the preferred method of scheduling and is the quickest process for receiving test results and instruction, patients can also call the St. Luke’s COVID-19 hotline at 208-381-9500 seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to be screened and make an appointment, if they have trouble accessing myChart, St. Luke’s stated in a news release.
St. Luke’s offers testing to high-priority patients, including patients with COVID-19 symptoms confirmed through myChart, nurse triage by telephone, or clinical evaluation, as well as asymptomatic patients who have a scheduled surgery and certain patients being transferred or discharged from a high-risk congregate living facility.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
Signs will be posted at the site in English and Spanish directing traffic for people scheduled for a COVID-19 test. Patients should remain in their cars and stay in the lanes and spaces indicated for testing, St. Luke’s stated.
St. Luke’s Clinic-Family Medicine health-care providers in Hailey will have the ability to test patients as needed to obtain a clinical diagnosis, St. Luke’s stated. Patients there will be seen by a provider on an appointment basis only. To schedule an appointment, visit myChart or call the clinic at 208-788-3434.
A Saturday clinic for urgent medical needs will continue to be available for non-COVID-related injuries and illnesses, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Suite 109 of the Physician Office Annex, next to the hospital. Patients should call 208-727-8888 prior to or upon arrival for screening.
For more information on COVID-19 resources, visit stlukesonline.org. To use the self-triage tool, visit stlukesonline.org/symptom-checker. For additional testing information, visit get-tested-covid19.org/.
“As COVID-19 cases continue to be on the rise in the valley and throughout the region, it is important to be diligent in wearing a mask, watching your distance and washing your hands,” the St. Luke’s news release states. “Please follow CDC guidelines if you are sick or are exposed.”
The federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines can be read at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
