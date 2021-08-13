The St. Luke’s Health System announced Wednesday that it is pausing certain elective surgeries and medical procedures that require an overnight stay due to high numbers of patients in its medical centers and increased numbers of hospitalizations caused by COVID-19.
St. Luke’s made the decision “to proactively manage its capacity for care,” the organization said in a news release.
The temporary policy does not apply to elective outpatient surgeries or procedures that do not require an overnight hospital stay, St. Luke’s stated. The organization plans to monitor patient volumes and make adjustments as needed.
On Thursday, the halt applied to St. Luke’s hospitals in Twin Falls, Boise, Meridian and Nampa.
“We are implementing this pause in order to accommodate and plan for increased patient volumes, as our patients needing to be admitted has doubled in two weeks and the COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb,” said Dr. Jim Souza, chief physician executive for the St. Luke’s Health System.
Souza said St. Luke’s is appealing to people to take measures to decrease the spread of COVID-19, “including vaccinations for those who are eligible and wearing a mask indoors whenever you are around individuals who are not part of your immediate family.”
“Providing care to all who need it is our priority and our mission. We hope everyone will take the necessary steps,” he said.
More information on the affected hospitals can be found at bit.ly/3CHpMRg.
Indeed, COVID-19 cases in Idaho have increased steadily in recent weeks. On Wednesday, the seven-day moving average of daily new cases per 100,000 population in Idaho was 27.4. It was 30.2 on Aug. 6. On July 1, it was 3.8, before steadily rising through the month.
On Wednesday, the St. Luke’s Health System—which operates numerous facilities in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon—had 584 people admitted to its medical centers. Of those, 100 were COVID-19 patients. On July 29, the number of COVID-19 patients was about half that number.
St. Luke’s was treating two COVID-19 patients at its Wood River Medical Center south of Ketchum on Wednesday.
At that time, the South Central Public Health District was monitoring 47 confirmed and six probable active COVID-19 cases. Nineteen cases have been attributed to variants of the virus, the Health District said.
Meanwhile . . . Many of the staff at the clinic in Hailey have not been vaccinated.
