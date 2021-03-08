The St. Luke’s Health System has launched a new vaccine registry and outreach process for COVID-19 vaccination appointments. In the system, St. Luke’s will notify patients in the registry when appointments are available, instead of patients having to repeatedly check back for appointments.
The registration system was activated today, March 8. People who want to be vaccinated through St. Luke’s—which serves numerous communities in southern and central Idaho, as well as eastern Oregon—can fill out a questionnaire in the myChart online portal to complete the registration. People who do not have a myChart account, do not have internet access or need interpretation services can call St. Luke’s at 208-381-9500 to be added to the registry. They will be contacted by their preferred method when an appointment can be scheduled.
The St. Luke’s registry is independent from the state’s new online registry, which was launched on Friday at covidvaccine.idaho.gov. That system allows Idahoans to add their names to a statewide pre-registration list and be notified when an appointment—at any one of a list of providers—is available.
All Idahoans can use the state registry. People with a myChart account, people deemed eligible by the state, and patients who have seen a St. Luke’s provider in the last 18 months can access the St. Luke’s registry. For now, St. Luke’s is requesting that only people eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations use its registry, to help ensure that eligible, at-risk Idahoans have access to appointments. Currently, people in the state’s Group 1 and Group 2 are eligible—including health-industry workers and people 65 and older—with Subgroup 2.3 becoming eligible statewide on March 15.
“We still have a large number of people in the 65-and-older group who are still waiting to be vaccinated,” said Scott Milner, St. Luke’s senior director of pharmacy.
People are advised not to use both registry systems. St. Luke’s is working on collaborating with the state on scheduling appointments.
“We would prefer that those choosing to be vaccinated by St. Luke’s stick to one list at this time to avoid double-booking,” St. Luke’s stated in a news release.
Milner said appointments are generally being scheduled 10-14 days ahead, based on incoming deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines. People who are registered will be notified through myChart, by telephone or email, and have approximately one week to schedule an appointment and get a vaccination, St. Luke’s stated. If a patient cannot schedule an appointment when notified, they can remain on the registry for a future appointment.
People who have never used St. Luke’s services are advised to call 208-381-9000.
St. Luke’s is following the state’s COVID-19 vaccine guidelines and priority list recommendations. New appointments are being opened first to those ages 75 and older, “one of the most vulnerable populations,” St. Luke’s stated. Depending on vaccine supply and demand, appointments will be made available as soon as possible to others in the state-approved groups, which include:
- Idahoans ages 65-plus.
- All of Group 1 (health-care workers and residents of long-term care facilities).
- Subgroup 2.1 (first responders, pre-K through grade 12 teachers and school staff, daycare workers, and correctional and detention facility staff).
- As of March 8 in the Central District Health region and March 15 statewide, Subgroup 2.3 (homeless shelter residents, food and agriculture workers, Idaho National Guard members, manufacturing workers, public transit workers, flight crews, interpreters and U.S. Postal Service workers).
St. Luke’s stated that the new registry was developed in response to frustrations reported in booking appointments, which have been limited because supplies of vaccines have not met demand. Previously, patients had to repeatedly check the myChart portal or call to see if any appointments had become available.
“The change is the direct result of feedback, and is designed to help reduce frustration and save people time,” St. Luke’s stated.
Idaho has been receiving about 40,000 doses per week of the approved Pfizer and Moderna two-dose vaccines, with that number boosted by more than 13,000 last week with the first shipment of the newly approved one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. As of Saturday evening, 434,462 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Idaho, with 156,618 people being fully vaccinated.
St. Luke’s is one of many providers of COVID-19 vaccinations in Idaho. For additional information, go to https://healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccination.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In