St. Luke’s is now scheduling appointments for moderately to severely immunocompromised patients to get third doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, the health system announced today, Aug. 23.
People can schedule appointments through the St. Luke’s myChart portal online.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending a third dose of the vaccines for people who:
• Are getting treatment for cancerous tumors or blood cancers.
• Are taking medicine to suppress the immune system after an organ transplant.
• Have received a stem-cell transplant in the last two years.
• Have a moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, such as DiGeorge syndrome.
• Have an advanced or untreated HIV infection.
• Are receiving treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other medications that can suppress the immune system.
St. Luke’s recommended that patients who are unsure if they should receive a third dose consult with their primary care provider.
“Studies indicate some immunocompromised people don’t always build the same level of immunity after vaccination the way non-immunocompromised people do and may benefit from an additional dose to ensure adequate protection against COVID-19,” the CDC states on its website.
The recommendation of a third dose only applies to the approved mRNA vaccines that originally require two doses. It does not apply to the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, for which data on immune responses is being studied.
People can receive a third dose four weeks after their second dose, the CDC stated.
Though it is recommended that the third dose be the same brand as the initial series, it is not necessary if that brand is not available, according to St. Luke’s.
“For example, someone who received a Pfizer primer and booster may receive Moderna for their third dose,” the organization stated.
Federal health officials have unveiled a plan to offer third doses to eligible recipients in the general public this fall, pending review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Meanwhile, the FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine today. Until now, all three approved COVID-19 vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna and J&J—were being administered with emergency-use authorization from the FDA.
People can access or set up a myChart account here or by calling 208-381-9000. If a patient would like to schedule a vaccination and is unable to access myChart, they can call 208-381-9500. Click here for additional information.
“While people are encouraged to schedule ahead, St. Luke’s will continue to meet the need for walk-ins,” St. Luke’s stated. “Individuals should bring their vaccinations cards with them at the time of their appointment.”
St. Luke’s said it expects an increase in demand for vaccination appointments.
“While the third vaccination is recommended for some people, it is not considered urgent,” the organization stated. “If someone feels they cannot wait, they can seek their third dose from a commercial pharmacy or other health-care organization that is providing the safe, effective, free COVID-19 vaccines.”
