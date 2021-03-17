The St. Luke’s Health System and a group of partners have launched an ambitious six-month research project to study how COVID-19 affects some 600 people in Blaine County at increased risk of contracting the virus and of infecting other people.
St. Luke’s announced on Friday that it will conduct the Blaine COVID STATS project, which was created by the Blaine County Innovation and Testing Task Force and is being funded by the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation and the National Institutes of Health. (STATS is an acronym for the full name, the Study To Test and Track SARS-CoV-2.) Project leaders are now recruiting participants for the study: Blaine County adults who have not had or yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 and have “frequent, regular contact with the public,” St. Luke’s stated.
Two Wood River Valley doctors—Dr. Terry O’Connor, a St. Luke’s emergency department physician, and Dr. Tom Archie, a private practitioner—are serving as the lead investigators for the project. The study team includes laboratory scientists at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center and epidemiologists at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, in New York.
The goal of the project—which has been in development for nearly eight months—is to do “a deep-dive analysis” over six months of who contracts COVID-19, who gets a severe case of the illness and who does not, and what factors are linked to the spread of the virus, O’Connor said in an online media conference Monday. He said the study could provide useful information about the human immune system and how it fights the SARS-CoV-2 virus. In tracking people who get vaccinated during the study, it could also provide information on the effectiveness and “durability”—the lasting power—of the approved COVID-19 vaccines, and whether they need to be adapted to fight variants of the virus, O’Connor said.
The study—which is also being conducted in Seattle and two parts of California—will immediately benefit Blaine County through an increase in testing for the novel coronavirus. Additional testing will “enhance surveillance” of COVID-19 and can help health-care experts predict—and possibly prevent—an outbreak of cases, according to its organizers.
“It’s a win-win proposition for us,” O’Connor said.
Raw data from test results will be reported to the state, as is required for all COVID-19 testing, O’Connor and Archie said.
The study could also produce new information about COVID-19 that could have implications for people all over the world, O’Connor said. O’Connor and Archie anticipate that a peer-reviewed report on findings from the study will be circulated in a medical publication after its conclusion. If a major finding came during the study—such as evidence of a vaccinated person being infected with the virus or a participant contracting a second case of COVID-19—it could be released sooner, they said.
The project leaders are now seeking to enroll up to 600 participants age 18 or older who have not had COVID-19 and have not yet been vaccinated for the virus. Participants will complete an online weekly questionnaire and do weekly, at-home nasal swab self-testing for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Some lab tests could be conducted. Upon enrollment, St. Luke’s will conduct blood tests for COVID-19 antibodies and other immune cells. Participants will be paid cumulatively for every questionnaire, nasal swab and blood draw they complete, with earnings amounting to $70 to $270 for those who participate for six months, O’Connor and Archie said.
The study has started and participants will be added on a rolling basis, the doctors said.
“By taking part in the study, participants can help Blaine County more quickly recognize a new wave of COVID-19 infections, help to reduce community spread, and contribute to research about the immune response to coronavirus infection,” St. Luke’s said in a statement.
The Blaine COVID STATS project is being conducted in collaboration with researchers at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, in La Jolla, Calif.
For more information and to enroll, go to the project website at blainecovidstats.com.
O’Connor said that while he is “hopeful that we are near the end of this pandemic,” the project could provide new information to assist in combatting the “next hurdle” the COVID-19 pandemic could bring or the next global pandemic.
