Photo by Joy Prudek, St. Luke’s Wood River

Wood River Valley resident Tristan Boloix, 12, gets a shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the St. Luke’s mobile vaccination unit in Bellevue on Thursday morning before going to school. Boloix was the first to be vaccinated from the 12- to 15-year-old age group at the mobile unit. He and his father, Frederic Boloix, have planned a trip to Europe this summer to visit family they haven’t seen in two years. Frederic Boloix said Tristan told him, “Dad, I want it right away!” Federal agencies issued emergency-use authorization this week for the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to be administered to kids ages 12-15. The Pfizer vaccine was already approved for teens ages 16 and 17, as well as adults. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for adults 18 and older.

