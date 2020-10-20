The Senior Connection in Hailey will close for at least two weeks beginning Wednesday, Oct. 21. The decision was made after the Blaine County coronavirus risk assessment rose to the critical stage last week.
Daily lunches, exercise classes and other events will not take place, but meals will be available curbside or by delivery.
“We have no known COVID cases among our membership, staff or volunteers, but are being hypervigilant since we serve a very vulnerable population,” said Senior Connection Communication Manager Ramona Duke.
The closure will correspond to the standard 14-day incubation period for the coronavirus and allow the nonprofit organization to make sure staff and volunteers are not showing any symptoms, Duke said.
“The current uptick in COVID-19 cases and the county’s critical risk level are concerning factors. Amongst certain populations, the risk is greater and that includes the population we serve and who we must protect. This decision was not made lightly as we certainly recognize the collateral effects this decision will have on our seniors’ social, emotional, and physical wellness,” a press release stated.
The Senior Connection’s service model will be modified, but its mission to serve the elder community will not.
“We have a five-month proven track record of operating during a pandemic and we are hopeful we can get through this closure too. We need to put safety first, stay cautious and help to prevent the community spread of COVID-19,” said Senior Connection Associate Executive Jovita Pina.
Duke said the closure will be reconsidered in two weeks, based on the county’s risk assessment at that time.
Those in need of a meal can call the Senior Connection at 208-788-3468. Meals will be available Monday through Friday via home delivery or curbside pickup. Reservations are required.
Meals are $5 and financial assistance is available.
The Senior Connection Friends Line is 208-788-3468 and will be available Monday through Friday, 2-3 p.m. for questions or to reach out to someone friendly to talk to.
