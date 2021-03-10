Middle- and high-schoolers in the Blaine County School District returned to in-person learning this week, with all students and teachers back in the classroom on Monday for the first time in nearly a year.
Every secondary school in the district saw at least 90% attendance among students on “the second first day of school,” according to Superintendent Fritz Peters—a “very typical” attendance rate for an ordinary school day.
“Everything seemed incredibly normal,” Peters told the Idaho Mountain Express at the end of the day Monday. “It was just an excellent day.”
Since the start of the 2020-21 school year, middle and high schools had operated under a hybrid learning model, with students in the classroom two days a week and learning from home the remaining three days. Elementary schools were operating under the same hybrid model until early February.
Upper-level schools are now following the same four-day-a-week model that elementary schools have been using since they resumed in-person learning last month, with Fridays spent working online.
The attendance rate on Monday was “a little higher” than school officials had expected it to be, Peters said. At a recent school board meeting, Peters and district trustees had expressed concern that some students might struggle to return to the classroom due to newfound employment, COVID concerns from parents or other factors.
More than half of all 11th- and 12th-graders at Wood River High School have worked this year, according to Principal John Pearce, with about a third of those students contributing some of their earnings to their households.
“We were concerned about the kids and their schedules,” Peters said. “But people rallied and showed up, and that’s a good thing.”
Of the students who did not attend school on Monday, Peters said the district does not have information regarding the reason for their absences.
Teacher attendance was “very high” across the board as well, Peters said, with no unexpected absences.
COVID-10 case and quarantine rates have remained relatively low at BCSD elementary schools since they began the four-day-a-week model on Feb. 8. There were zero active student or staff COVID cases at the elementary level between Feb. 26 and March 4—the most recent data available on the district’s coronavirus dashboard—and nine students and one staff member in quarantine due to possible COVID exposure.
At the high school and middle school level, there were eight active COVID cases among students—two at Wood River Middle School and six at Wood River High School—and 16 students in quarantine. No staff members were sick or in quarantine last week.
“We just hope our numbers stay low, and we’re going to continue with mitigation efforts,” Peters said. “We hope the secondary mirrors the elementary.”
