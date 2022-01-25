Blaine County School District Offices
Express photo by Roland Lane

The Blaine County School District reported Friday that the numbers of active COVID-19 cases among staff and students have both decreased since the last report in early January.

The district reported that 111 students were considered active cases, with another 29 active cases among staff members. Total student-staff combined quarantine numbers were at 170, significantly lower than the 254 reported quarantines less than a month ago.  

At the beginning of the month, roughly 10% of the student body of about 3,300 had been exposed to someone who had an active case of COVID-19.

Staff infection and quarantine numbers on Jan. 6 were as high as 12%, but on Friday only 42 of the 523 staff members were in quarantine or were considered active cases.

All eight schools in the district had at least one active COVID case Friday. 

The district still has no plans of returning to hybrid learning or school shut-downs, it reported. 

If someone has been exposed to COVID-19 and is not vaccinated or up to date with their vaccinations, the district recommends that they isolate for five days and take another five days to determine whether symptoms have emerged. If the symptoms have resolved in the five to 10 days after exposure, they can return to normal daily routine with masks. 

If someone experiences any symptom—such as coughing, fatigue, congestion or a runny nose—the School District advises them to stay home until they can be tested. Anyone with a fever is advised to stay home until the fever resolves.

