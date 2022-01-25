The Blaine County School District reported Friday that the numbers of active COVID-19 cases among staff and students have both decreased since the last report in early January.
The district reported that 111 students were considered active cases, with another 29 active cases among staff members. Total student-staff combined quarantine numbers were at 170, significantly lower than the 254 reported quarantines less than a month ago.
At the beginning of the month, roughly 10% of the student body of about 3,300 had been exposed to someone who had an active case of COVID-19.
Staff infection and quarantine numbers on Jan. 6 were as high as 12%, but on Friday only 42 of the 523 staff members were in quarantine or were considered active cases.
All eight schools in the district had at least one active COVID case Friday.
The district still has no plans of returning to hybrid learning or school shut-downs, it reported.
If someone has been exposed to COVID-19 and is not vaccinated or up to date with their vaccinations, the district recommends that they isolate for five days and take another five days to determine whether symptoms have emerged. If the symptoms have resolved in the five to 10 days after exposure, they can return to normal daily routine with masks.
If someone experiences any symptom—such as coughing, fatigue, congestion or a runny nose—the School District advises them to stay home until they can be tested. Anyone with a fever is advised to stay home until the fever resolves.
“1/18/22
At least five districts and one school closed last week for a day or two, and at least 11 other schools and districts are closing for parts of this week.”
https://www.idahoednews.org/news/omicron-and-flu-season-combine-to-force-school-closures/
Closing in on 24 months of an incredibly difficult time to be a BCSD staff member, student, or board member. The overwhelming majority of us understand how difficult this has been and thank you for doing the the right things for the right reason - for not just showing up everyday but truly making a difference.
You are valued and appreciated and held in high regard … especially by your former colleagues! Barb
I would bet real money that most of the kids either have had it, or it didn’t affect them because their immune system beat it back. What is the death rate for kids? I am sure that it’s less than 1% Let us do away with the mandates for kids. It doesn’t even start to make sense. Is everyone suffering from Stockholm syndrome?
Time to stop requiring the kids to wear face decorations that are widely acknowledged not to work and let them get back to being kids!
