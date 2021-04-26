The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among students in the Blaine County School District dropped last week following a small post-spring-break bump, the district’s coronavirus dashboard shows.
There were six active cases among students between April 16 and April 22, according to the dashboard—less than half the number reported the week prior.
“I think we’re really in good shape now,” Interim Superintendent Fritz Peters said Friday. “We’re trending to a lower-risk situation.”
There were 14 active cases reported between April 9 and April 15, a bump that Peters attributed to spring break- and Easter-related socialization in late March.
Of the six active cases last week, several were newly reported during that time frame and others overlapped with the 14 cases from the previous week, Peters said. Three were elementary students at Bellevue Elementary, the Carey School, and Hemingway STEAM School, and the remaining three were students at Wood River Middle School and Wood River High School.
Meanwhile, 36 students were quarantined outside of school for confirmed or suspected exposure to the virus. Peters said he suspected a number of the quarantine cases could be attributed to “just regular colds.”
There were zero active COVID-19 cases among staff members between April 16 and April 22, and zero staff members in quarantine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In