The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees is expected to provide updates Thursday night on the planning process for the 2020-21 school year.
Last week, the school board voted to establish a committee that will vet the district’s plan for school reentry in the weeks leading up to the first day of school, and to form another committee to explore options for creating an online learning program.
The vetting committee, proposed by Trustee Lara Stone during Thursday’s special meeting, will include school administrators and teachers; the online learning committee will be headed by Trustee Dan Turner.
The agenda for Thursday night’s meeting includes reports on reentry planning and an update from Turner on the online learning committee.
The district’s draft reentry plan includes three potential scenarios for the 2020-21 school year: one in which in-person learning resumes as usual with social distancing in place; one in which in-person learning takes place but is staggered so that not all students are in school at the same time; and one in which all learning takes place from home. Last week, the school board voted to push the first day of school back three weeks to Sept. 8.
District leadership won’t make a final decision about which model to follow until two weeks before the start of the school year. The decision will be made with the input and approval of the South Central Public Health District.
Also on Thursday night, the Board of Trustees will “consider the evaluation, dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent, or public school student” in Executive Session. Additional details about these complaints or charges were not available at press time.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Click here to tune in.
