The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees will take a first look at a draft policy tonight that would require all of its staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The virtual discussion will take place during the board’s regular monthly meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting streams live on the BCSD’s YouTube channel.
Legal counsel drafted Policy 424 after board members voted last month to require all new hires be vaccinated against COVID-19. If adopted, the mandate would extend to all staff, expect those who receive a medical or religious exemption.
Tonight, it’s only on the information agenda, meaning the board would have to schedule another meeting to enact the vaccine mandate, if they choose to pursue it.
Most staff wouldn’t be affected, because most are already vaccinated. On Tuesday, Superintendent Jim Foudy told the Express on Tuesday that around 90% of staff is inoculated against COVID.
For more on the meeting, see Friday’s issue of the Idaho Mountain Express.
