The Blaine County school board will focus on its back-to-school COVID-19 protocols during its regular August meeting Tuesday night at 6 p.m.—the last time the board is scheduled to convene before classes start in less than two weeks’ time.
The board's goal "is to have full, in-person learning during the 2021-2022 school year with as little disruption to the learning environment as possible,” according to a report accompanying the meeting agenda.
The most recent plan sees staff and students wearing masks indoors during the school day, the report says. Masks won’t be required outside, and will be optional for students and staff if the state Department of Health and Welfare deems the community’s COVID-19 transmission level “green”—its lowest risk designation.
Parents, volunteers, vendors and outside members of the public will have to wear masks to visit school buildings.
(You can read a full list of the district’s mitigation plan here.)
A new surge in COVID-19 cases and COVID-related hospitalizations is serving as a backdrop for decisions made by school boards and administrators across the country. The seven-day moving average of new cases in the United States has been hovering around 100,000. On Sunday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated Blaine County’s level of COVID-19 transmission as “substantial.” In communities with “substantial” or “high” transmission levels, all people—whether vaccinated or not—should wear masks when indoors in public places, the CDC recommends.
Last week, the CDC issued updated guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 in schools. The agency recommended “universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.” The agency said returning to in-person instruction should be a priority but “layered prevention strategies” should be put in place.
Tonight’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Minnie Moore Room at the Community Campus in Hailey. Seating is limited to 40 people, and masks are mandatory to attend. The meeting can also be viewed virtually on the BCSD’s YouTube page here.
"Idaho law requires children be up-to-date on several immunizations prior to starting school. Those include vaccinations for Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis (DTaP); Polio (IPV or OPV); Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR); and Hepatitis B."
Add Covid-19 to the list already!
