The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees is open to lifting its mask mandate—possibly before the end of the school year—but several hurdles remain before the majority of the board feels comfortable ending it entirely.
In a state-mandated six-month review of the district's COVID-19 policies during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, the board ended strict reliance on the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 Data Tracker risk assessment in order to give trustees more flexibility to assess the local situation and, ultimately, rescind the mask mandate.
Under the old policy, enacted in August, the district would only stop wearing masks if Blaine County's risk was in the CDC's lowest "Blue" risk classification, meaning fewer than 10 COVID-19 weekly cases per 100,000 residents. Based on the county's population, that translates to about two new cases per week.
"That's not an off-ramp for mask mandates, that's a perpetual mask mandate," Trustee Dan Turner said.
Turner advocated "using our own data," and suggested tweaking the policy to focus on local information and Idaho's state risk assessment, which pins its lowest transmission level to a moving average of one daily case per 10,000 people—in Blaine County, that's roughly 15 per week.
"We need to lean in and give the community hope of getting masks off these kids at some point," Turner added later. "A lot of kids haven't seen a normal school day for two years now, and we need to show them that we're serious about finding an off-ramp to this mask mandate."
Board Chair Keith Roark agreed.
"What's important to me is not what's happening in the community at large, but what's happening in our school buildings," he said.
Recently, those trends have been good.
On Feb. 4, the most recent data available by press time, 32 students and 10 staff were sick with COVID-19, according to the district's data dashboard. Another 60 students and three staff were in quarantine. That marks a third week of downward trends from January highs, when a surge of the highly contagious omicron variant had 342 students and 66 staff either out sick or in quarantine.
Roark attributed a portion of the early January surge to winter break, which he said has him concerned about the upcoming spring holiday.
"Every time we have an extended vacation, we have a surge," he said.
Still, Roark said he'd like to end mandatory masking "in the relatively near future."
"I'm hoping this could be done by the end of the year," he said.
With omicron-driven COVID-19 cases appearing to ebb, several states—including some with the strict records on masking—moved this week to end mask requirements. On Monday, Oregon announced plans to lift its policy on March 31. New Jersey, Delaware and Connecticut also announced plans to rescind mask mandates, with Connecticut pulling its order on Feb. 28.
By any metric discussed Tuesday, Blaine County remains at "critical" coronavirus risk. The county's own assessment, released Thursday, showed a moving average of 9.53 new daily cases per 10,000 people, with one in four COVID-19 tests coming back positive. Meanwhile, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has a backlog of roughly 37,000 positive cases that still need to be filed with local health districts; those figures have yet to factor into the tally.
"The question is when we draw the line between crisis-mode, and whatever kind of coexistence with COVID comes next," Turner said Tuesday. "Keeping kids in class is the North Star, but at this point I'm open to a discussion about when masks in our schools lose their justification, especially when we have vaccines and other mitigation measures."
