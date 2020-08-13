Ketchum resident Kathleen Phelan Britt donated $10,000 to the City of Ketchum to purchase face masks for residents, along with contributing efforts from Davis Embroidery and the city.
The free masks are available at both Ketchum City Hall and The Community Library.
“We are thankful for this donation,” Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw said in a press release from the city on Tuesday. “This gesture reflects Kathleen’s concern for visitors, the citizens of Ketchum and our frontline and service industry workers.”
Due to a health order that took effect on July 7, masks are required within city limits, in indoor public places and outside in areas where social distancing is not possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In