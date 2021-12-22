A team of Blaine County medical experts is extending a research project to study how COVID-19 affects people at increased risk of contracting the virus and of infecting other people.
The Blaine COVID STATS project was created by the Blaine County Innovation and Testing Task Force and is being funded by the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation and the National Institutes of Health. (STATS is an acronym for the full name, the “Study To Test And Track SARS-CoV-2.”) Project leaders launched the six-month study last March and are now extending it. They are recruiting participants for a new six-month study and are asking the 53 people who enrolled for the initial study period to continue volunteering.
New participants must be Blaine County adults who have not had or been vaccinated against COVID-19 and have frequent, regular contact with the public.
Two Wood River Valley doctors—Dr. Terry O’Connor, a St. Luke’s emergency department physician, and Dr. Tom Archie, a private practitioner—are serving as the lead investigators for the project. The study team includes laboratory scientists at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center and epidemiologists at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, in New York.
A primary goal of the project has been to do an analysis of who contracts COVID-19, who gets a severe case of the illness and who does not, and what factors are linked to the spread of the virus. Researchers have said the study could provide useful information about the human immune system and how it fights the SARS-CoV-2 virus—the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease. In tracking people who get vaccinated during the study, research could also provide information on the effectiveness and “durability”—the lasting power—of the approved COVID-19 vaccines, and whether they need to be adapted to fight variants of the virus.
The study—which has also been conducted in Seattle and two parts of California—can benefit Blaine County through an increase in testing for the novel coronavirus. Enhanced surveillance of COVID-19 can help health-care experts predict—and possibly prevent—an outbreak of cases. The research can also help establish what types of cellular responses are linked to an effective immune response against the virus, which can cause severe respiratory problems and other medical complications, including death.
The study could also produce new information about COVID-19 that could have implications for people all over the world, the researchers have said. So far, findings from the initial research this year have not been released. Researchers plan to eventually report the results in a peer-reviewed publication.
The project leaders would like to enroll numerous Blaine County residents age 18 or older but are cognizant that the pool of eligible people who have not been vaccinated and have not had COVID-19 could be somewhat small, said Kevin Cornell, the senior research coordinator. Blaine County has the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate among all counties in Idaho.
Participants complete an online weekly questionnaire and do at-home nasal swab self-testing for the virus if directed to do so. Some lab tests could be conducted. Upon enrollment, St. Luke’s will conduct blood tests for COVID-19 antibodies and other immune cells. Participants will be compensated depending on their level of participation, with payment for most participants ranging from $70 to $260.
The Blaine COVID STATS project is being conducted in collaboration with researchers at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, in La Jolla, California, and the Vaccine and Infectious Diseases Division of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle.
For more information and to enroll, go to the project website at blainecovidstats.com. ￼
