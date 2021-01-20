A Ketchum lawmaker’s motion to let Idaho legislators with physical impairments participate remotely in the legislative session during the coronavirus pandemic was voted down on Friday along party lines.
Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, made a motion on the House floor Friday morning to let lawmakers who are at greater risk of contracting a severe case of COVID-19 take part in proceedings virtually from a remote location within Boise city limits. The motion was the latest attempt by Davis, a paraplegic with reduced lung function, to modify the rules established by members of the House of Representatives in December.
The House voted 49-11 against the motion, with 10 members absent. Of those who voted, all Democrats voted in favor and all Republicans voted against.
“I am incredibly saddened by the lack of compassion and by the lack of empathy shown by my Republican colleagues,” Davis said in a statement following the vote. “A person’s health and welfare shouldn’t be partisan, and yet, here we are.”
On Jan. 7, Davis and Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise, filed a lawsuit against the Legislature and Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, asking for the ability for medically vulnerable lawmakers to work remotely during the 2021 legislative session.
As part of the lawsuit, Davis and Chew filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction—essentially asking U.S. District Court Judge David Nye to mandate that the Legislature provide their requested accommodations while the suit is pending. That motion was denied last week, but the lawsuit remains ongoing.
