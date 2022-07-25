Report: Blaine County's COVID-19 risk hasn’t abated

With a highly transmissible subvariant of COVID-19 spreading in Idaho and the rest of the nation, the South Central Public Health District maintained Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level at “moderate” on Tuesday.
In its monthly risk assessment of the eight counties it serves, the Health District reported that Blaine County’s rate for positive COVID-19 tests was 22.1%, in the “critical” range and more than four times the “minimal” goal of 5% or lower. The 14-day rolling average of new cases per 10,000 residents was 4.05, in the “high” category.
In last month’s assessment, the risk was also determined to be “moderate.”
Because many people do not report the results of at-home COVID-19 tests, the Health District stated that it is possible the case rate is higher than data shows. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that that case numbers could be five to 10 times higher than reported because of at-home testing and people with mild symptoms not getting tested.
In addition, the uptick in cases in putting increased impacts on hospital staffing and capacity, the Health District stated.
“As cases increase, the overall impact to local health care is moderate,” the report states.
For the assessment, the district used data from July 3-16.
The district reported that Blaine County had 54 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the week of July 18-24.
In Idaho, the seven-day moving average incidence rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population was 25.2 on Friday, after it dropped to about 3 in early April. During the omicron-variant surge last winter, the number soared to about 243.
Through Friday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 475,344 COVID-19 cases statewide and 5,017 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The state recorded 1,194 new cases between Wednesday and Friday.
Through Sunday, the Department of Health and Welfare had recorded 6,580 COVID-19 cases in Blaine County since the pandemic started, contributing to 29 deaths.
Nationally, numbers have also been slowly rising since early spring. The CDC’s daily seven-day moving average of new case numbers was about 120,000 on Sunday. It had dropped to about 25,000 in March, after the new-case count surged to more than a million in one day in early January.
The CDC has determined that the highly contagious BA.5 subvariant of the omicron variant of COVID-19 now accounts for 78% of new cases.
The CDC on Monday rated Blaine County’s COVID-19 impact level at “medium.” At that level, the CDC advises that people stay up to date with vaccines, wear a mask if they have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19, and to wear a mask on public transportation. People at high risk of getting severe disease should consider taking extra precautions, the CDC advises.
Blaine County remains the most vaccinated county in Idaho, with 80.3% of the population deemed fully vaccinated. The next highest percentage is in Ada County—which includes Boise—at 61.8%.
