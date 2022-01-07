More than one in ten Blaine County School District students missed school days this week as the unprecedented COVID-19 case surge driven by the omicron variant caught up with students and staff returning from winter break.
From Jan. 1-6—which includes the BCSD's first week back from vacation—the district reported 118 active cases among students and another 224 students held out after contact tracing determined they were in close contact with a sick or tested person. That amounts to 342 students—about 10.3% of the district's 3316 person student body.
The rate was higher among staff, according to the report, which was issued Friday morning. Thirty-six employees tested positive, while another 30 were in quarantine—about 12.6% of all district staff.
Seven of eight BCSD schools reported cases; only the Carey School showed none, according to the report. Prior to winter break, the district reported two active cases on Dec. 17.
"Notwithstanding some rumors to the contrary," the school board has no plans to return to remote or hybrid learning models, Board Chairman R. Keith Roark told the Express in an email Friday.
"The next three weeks will be critical for our efforts to carry on classroom instruction in the midst of alarmingly rapid spread of the latest variant," Roark said. "We don’t want to expose our staff and students to high levels of infection—but we also know that many, if not most, of our students have experienced achievement deficits attributable to non-classroom instruction and many of those students may experience lasting negative consequences."
That's been a consistent goal for the board since students returned to the classroom—and a slew of standardized testing confirmed trustee's concerns regarding the effectiveness of at-home education. Roark said "our experience" with those virtual efforts—many rolled out in haste as the pandemic rolled through the spring of 2020—were "disappointing, to say the least," calling the planning at the time "extremely poor."
"Our administrators are working practically around the clock to shift resources from class to class and building to building in order to keep the schools open and, although the rising number of exposures and infection remain a great concern, we feel that we can achieve our goal of full-time, in-classroom instruction and learning throughout the remainder of this school year," he said.
Late last week, the district amended its COVID-19 policies to align with new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortening quarantine times for vaccinated individuals.
In light of that, the district now recommends that individuals who have received a positive test for COVID-19 isolate and stay home for five days. If upon the sixth day symptoms have improved, individuals may return from their isolation, but must wear a mask around others until the tenth day after a positive test.
Under the new policy, someone who was exposed to COVID-19 and is up to date on their vaccinations and boosters won’t be required to isolate for the five days. But, they should wear masks around others for 10 days following exposure. The district also recommends that any exposed person take a COVID-19 on the fifth day after exposure.
If someone has been exposed to COVID and is not vaccinated or up to date with their vaccinations, the district recommends that they isolate for five days, and take another five days to determine whether symptoms have emerged. If the symptoms have resolved in the five to 10 days after exposure, they can to return to normal daily routine with masks.
If someone experiences any symptom, such as coughing, fatigue, congestion, or a runny nose, the BCSD advises them to stay home until a they can be tested. Anyone with a fever is advised to stay home until the fever resolves. Any individual that cannot wear a mask due to health-related reasons should isolate for a full 10 days, the CDC recommends.
“If you experience symptoms, stay home and get tested,” Superintendent Jim Foudy said in a letter to parents.
The South Central Public Health District was monitoring 519 confirmed and 164 probable cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County as of Thursday evening, up from 405 confirmed and 150 probable cases a day prior. Those numbers were up significantly from 85 confirmed and 17 probable COVID-19 cases being monitored on Dec. 23.
With the rapidly transmissible omicron variant taking hold, more than one in three tests taken between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2 has come back positive for COVID-19.
On Friday, Roark put those numbers aside, concentrating on data gathered on the school district itself. On that front, he said that schools have not yet reached a point that would require the board to change its in-person plans.
"We are not focused on the number of people in the county who test positive as such," he said. "We are re-evaluating every day, adapting as needed, and doing all we can to keep the classrooms full without undue levels of COVID-related risk."
